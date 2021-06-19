Lynchburg kicks off program to promote workforce development, cleaner city

After the morning's community cleanup, kick-off participants said it felt good to get involved, and it gave them a "sense of worth." Many of their litter pickup efforts were cheered on by people in passing cars, or other residents crossing the park on foot.

"It's contagious," Gibson said, people see others working to better their communities, and they want to get involved. "We’ve got a good group of people here that are willing to give up their time and that believe in having pride in their community."

Kelly Lakes was one of the participants in the cleanup and said she would love to be a neighborhood caretaker, if she were given the chance.

As someone who enjoys walking through her own neighborhood along Rivermont Avenue, she understands how seeing trash and litter on the street can take away from the experience. She said she definitely sees it as a necessary program.

"The job is out there," she said. "It needs to be done.”

Hughes and Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka created the program as a way to use available grant funding and target two of the city's critical missions: creating a healthy, safe and clean community and growing workforce opportunities.