Lynchburg kicks off program to promote workforce development, cleaner city

Applause greeted the group returning to the shaded pavilion Wednesday morning, fluorescent orange trash bags in tow.
They were the last stragglers to return to the base camp set up in Miller Park, part of a group who had spent the morning picking up the litter that clogs city side streets around the park, with 16 bags of trash to show for the morning's work.
The community cleanup event was the kick off for the Neighborhood Caretaker Program, a new city effort designed to connect residents with their neighborhoods, and help them develop workforce knowledge, hard and soft skills and on-the-job training that could lead to full-time employment.
The 10 participants at the kick-off on Wednesday were potential candidates for the pilot program and spent the morning in teams doing litter collection before connecting with some of the city's community partners, such as representatives from Park View Community Mission and the Jubilee Center.
Many of Wednesday's recruits were former students in Lynchburg's "getting ahead classes," courses for people who are living in poverty or unstable situations. It helps to build skills that promote financial stability and a better future, and is sponsored by the city and Park View Community Mission.
John Hughes, assistant city manager, said the event was a way to introduce participants to the new program as well as a plethora of available services targeting continued education and promoting employment opportunities in Lynchburg.
Hughes secured $25,000 in federal grant money to dedicate to the Neighborhood Caretaker Program for fiscal year 2022, which would provide funding for about five part-time employees, with the hope that it could lead to full-time work in city departments such as Public Works.
"Don't try to be an island," Hughes said to those gathered to enjoy lunch at a cluster of picnic tables under the pavilion after the cleanup. "Don't think you're in this by yourself, because you're not."
With neighborhood centers as the focal point, participants in the program would be "quasi-ambassadors to their neighborhoods," Hughes said. Initially, their work would focus on refuse pickup around their designated areas, but could expand into things like tree stewardship, helping neighbors recognize code violations and advising them on bulk and brush schedules or other city resources.
Jerry Gibson, the city's Family Futures Coordinator, is taking the lead on the project, and presented Wednesday's participants with information about the new program. He said it would target neighborhoods surrounded by rec centers — such as College Hill, Diamond Hill, Miller Park and Campbell Avenue.
Seeking to hire one person in each neighborhood for about five hours per week at $20 per hour, he said the caretaker would "help keep the neighborhood beautiful" and have the opportunity to grow skills, make connections and potentially find permanent employment.
After the morning's community cleanup, kick-off participants said it felt good to get involved, and it gave them a "sense of worth." Many of their litter pickup efforts were cheered on by people in passing cars, or other residents crossing the park on foot.
"It's contagious," Gibson said, people see others working to better their communities, and they want to get involved. "We’ve got a good group of people here that are willing to give up their time and that believe in having pride in their community."
Kelly Lakes was one of the participants in the cleanup and said she would love to be a neighborhood caretaker, if she were given the chance.
As someone who enjoys walking through her own neighborhood along Rivermont Avenue, she understands how seeing trash and litter on the street can take away from the experience. She said she definitely sees it as a necessary program.
"The job is out there," she said. "It needs to be done.”
Hughes and Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka created the program as a way to use available grant funding and target two of the city's critical missions: creating a healthy, safe and clean community and growing workforce opportunities.
"I think the vision is that they will become individuals that people can look at in their communities as an important leader," Wodicka said. "As somebody who is charged with caretaking the neighborhood in as many ways as they possibly can."
Litter is a persistent issue in neighborhoods around the city, and Wodicka hopes the Neighborhood Caretaker Program will not only act as a solution for that issue, but will leverage city resources in a more productive way.
“We know that a strong city is built by a strong neighborhood," he said, "and part of that is that we have to invest in those neighborhoods, and this is one of the ways we want to do it.”