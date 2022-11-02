Lynchburg leaders react to councilman's resignation, city attorney weighs in on appointment process

Following At-large City Councilman Randy Nelson's announcement that he would resign in less than a week, fellow city leaders weighed in on the 12-year councilor's career.

Nelson made the announcement during council's work session Tuesday, just days before Hill City residents will head to the polls to elect a new councilor to his seat. Nelson, who was first appointed to council in 2010 and then elected later that year, previously announced his intention to retire from council instead of seeking re-election.

Nelson's decision to resign, which he said is effective Monday, Nov. 7, is because he wants to see one of the victors in Tuesday's election specially appointed to council prior to the scheduled January swearing-in date in order to allow that person more time in the seat prior to fiscal year 2024 budget discussions.

Lynchburg Vice Mayor Beau Wright has served alongside Nelson since being elected in 2018 and said he believes Lynchburg is a better place because of Nelson's leadership.

"If you know Randy," Wright said in an email, "you know he loves soccer. So to put it in his language: While this match may be over with him on our city's team, it didn't end with a tie — Lynchburg won.

"A believer in honest, hard-working local government, Randy has added immeasurably to the life and success of our community, from Downtown to White Rock to Peaksview. And I suspect that, even in retirement, he'll continue doing so, because for Randy, service is a way of life. It's been a privilege to serve with him."

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson, who has served on council for Nelson's entire tenure, wished the councilman well in his retirement, calling Nelson a "true Southern gentleman" who "always exhibited courtesy and decorum" on council.

At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy, who has sat right beside Nelson during council meetings in recent years, said about him, "I have enjoyed serving with Councilman Nelson. His historical knowledge of the city, neighborhoods and life experiences have contributed to many thoughtful Council conversations and deliberations.

"During his time in office, he has helped sow seeds of growth and well-being for our citizens and across our city."

Word of Nelson's resignation announcement Tuesday evening reached Court Street, where the Lynchburg City School Board was holding a meeting at the same time.

Board Chair James Coleman thanked Nelson for his service to the city at the end of the meeting, while school board member Atul Gupta called Nelson a "true statesman," saying his experience and skill will be "missed in the city."

With the councilman's impending resignation, City Attorney Matthew Freedman said Lynchburg City Council would have 30 days upon vacation of the seat, or until Dec. 7, to appoint a new member to council.

As for who gets the seat, it's Nelson's wish that one of the non-incumbent victors of Nov. 8's at-large city council election be appointed, and there was no vocal opposition to that on Tuesday night.

Council is made of four members who represent the city’s four wards and three who are chosen at large. This year, the three at-large seats are on the ballot, with the three highest vote-getters earning four-year terms.

New candidates Patrick Earl, Marty Misjuns, Stephanie Reed, Larry Taylor and Walter Virgil Jr. are running, while incumbents Treney Tweedy and Beau Wright look to hold on to their current seats. With three seats up for grabs and only two incumbents running, at least one of the new candidates will be elected, and it's possible all three winners could be new.

While council could honor Nelson's wishes, Freedman said in an interview Wednesday as long as the individual is "lawfully able to hold the seat, anyone could be permitted to hold that vacancy if a majority of members on council agree."

Freedman said if multiple new councilors are elected, the decision of who would get the seat early would be left to the current members.

The appointment of a new councilor would either happen during a special called meeting or during council's regular meeting, Freedman said. The only regularly scheduled meeting left prior to the new year is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Freedman said council would have to issue a notice of a special called meeting prior to that taking place, which according to the Freedom of Information Act is at least three working days prior.