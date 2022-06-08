Lynchburg library's downtown branch to reopen June 21

The Lynchburg Public Library's downtown branch will reopen June 21, a Tuesday, after being closed because of COVID-19, the city said Wednesday.

The branch will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays on the ground floor of City Hall, 900 Church Street.

"To celebrate the reopening, the Downtown Branch will host weeklong programs and activities for people of all ages. Those who attend one of these programs or activities will be eligible to enter for prize drawings including a Downtown Lynchburg Association gift card and a Kindle Fire," the city said in a news release.

The schedule of programs is as follows:

Tuesday, June 21: Welcome Back Party at the Downtown Branch Library, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Features include light refreshments, a meet and greet with Downtown Branch Library staff and the library director, door prizes and free books.

Tuesday, June 21, Family Storytime (all ages), from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. This will be a monthly series.

Thursday, June 23: Adult Craft Day - Drop-in, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring mosaic sea creatures. This will be a monthly series.

June 21 through 24: Welcome Back Wall. "Leave a note on the Welcome Back Wall explaining why you love the Downtown Branch and what you would like to see happen at the Branch in the future," the news release said.