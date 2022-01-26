Lynchburg mayor rebukes councilman after school board meeting

Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan sent a letter this week reprimanding Ward IV City Councilman Chris Faraldi following Friday's Lynchburg City School Board meeting.

The mayor's letter, which Faraldi has since posted on his website, chides him for his "unprovoked interruption and use of vulgar language" during the board meeting, in which the board voted to continue its mask mandate for students despite a recent executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin giving parents control over children's mask-wearing.

In the decision to uphold the mask mandate, several school board members cited a recent Virginia law which requires schools to follow the mitigation recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "to the maximum extent possible." They argued Youngkin's executive order shouldn't supersede the General Assembly's bill, which does not expire until Aug. 1.

The letter from Dolan, dated Sunday, said Faraldi's actions "could at best be described as highly inappropriate, and reflects poorly on you, on City Council, and on our City."

The incident can be seen on the school board's recorded video of the special meeting on its YouTube page. While the school board was entertaining a motion to vote on the mask mandate at the end of the meeting, Faraldi can be heard in the background saying "bye" while School Board Chairman James Coleman waited for a motion.

Faraldi then opened the doors to the boardroom and could be heard saying, "Y'all are screwed," before leaving.

The councilman told The News & Advance on Wednesday that the "period of delay" between the call for a motion and the motion being made was part of what caused him to say what he did.

Following Coleman's call for a motion, there was a brief period of silence as the board waited for someone to make the motion to vote.

"After all of the justification from school board members that this policy was the right way to go, that we’ve got to it, it makes so much sense, this is where I fall on it, and so on — nobody was ready at the time to put their name behind it," Faraldi said.

"And I and others had a reaction to it, and the reaction was that it was comical. After putting your words behind something, put your actions behind it."

School Board District 1 Representative Susan Morrison made the first motion as Faraldi exited the room on Friday night.

"School boards have had a lot of contentious meetings over the last year and a half," Morrison told The News & Advance. "But we have, for the most part, have been able to remain civil and respectful. And that's the way this board acts, and our community has been very supportive of that even when we disagree."

"It took me back," Morrison said about Faraldi's comments. "Because that was very disrespectful, it was a comment heard by members of our community, by our students who were sitting in the audience.

"In my opinion, as a single board member, speaking for myself, that is unexpected and uncalled-for behavior."

Jen Staton, an LCS parent who was in attendance at the meeting, said Faraldi disrupted the meeting before the vote had been held and said she was shocked he couldn't "hold it together" until after the meeting.

"I really, really have a problem with, especially a council member, but anybody trying to disrupt our political process," she said. "I guess I can excuse an emotional outburst, but I can't excuse disrupting our processes and how we do business as a city and our community norms. And it just felt crazy to be in a place for a city councilman, of all people, to be willing to disrupt those norms and those procedures."

She added she thinks, at the bare minimum, he needs to issue an apology to the school board.

Dolan's letter to Faraldi said she has been "answering questions from citizens as to how an elected official would behave in such a manner."

"I sincerely hope that going forward you will approach your work and our community with the dignity and respect both deserve," the letter closes by saying.

Dolan told The News & Advance on Wednesday, "The purpose of my letter was not a commentary on the school board's position, or his position, or any parent's position. The purpose of my letter was to tell him to calm it down in terms of how he is showing lack of respect to people when he is communicating.

"I just felt like it was totally uncalled for and I got a number of calls from people in the community, and emails from people who were pretty upset and felt that I needed to respond. It seems like he is making it look like I was making some sort of commentary on the event itself, but I really wasn't. It was strictly on his behavior, his language and how he reacted and showed disrespect to school board members, minors in that room, attendees, and people watching at home."

Faraldi sent a response letter to Dolan's on Monday, explaining he was "provoked by the LCS Board's unwillingness to solidify the very policy just preached to those in attendance."

His letter also can be seen on his website.

"My response was born out of a representative anger and frustration of those citizens who have contacted me as their representative calling for their ability, as parents, to rightly govern the upbringing, care, and education of their child," the letter reads.

The councilman also said in the letter, in response to the mayor's call for an apology, that if "any apology is owed on my behalf it is that my emotions were impacted too much by overreaching action(s) of the [LCS] Board. I do not, however, apologize for the message I communicated, a message you have yet to accurately characterize."

Faraldi told The News & Advance on Wednesday, "The comments were directed toward the school board. They were directed there because, and if you wanted to know the word choice for ‘screwed,’ it’s to signify the lack of awareness as to where the community is on this issue. And it’s going to cause them more political harm and potentially different school board appointees in the long run."

"Furthermore, you’re going to see greater dissatisfaction from a growing majority of parents not wanting to send their children to Lynchburg City Schools. I don’t think that’s the message we should be sending," he said.

In regard to the decision to keep the mask mandate, Faraldi took to his Facebook page to give comment.

"To say I am disappointed by Lynchburg City School Board's decision to reject Executive Order 2 and succumb to fear by solidifying their mask mandate, is a profound statement," Faraldi wrote, referring to the governor's executive order on masks.

Faraldi also wrote, "As Council appoints School Board Members, we are responsible for their actions. For me, this action communicates a perspective and philosophy I do not believe appointed leaders should subscribe to.

"In short, unless properly reconsidered and rightly amended, no school board member who supported the continuation of this mask policy tonight will have my support in reappointment."

Staff writer Rachael Smith contributed.

