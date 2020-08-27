Lynchburg mayor, recruitment firm shed light on search for city manager

As the six-month search for a new city manager drags on, city leaders must now decide if they will stay with the consulting firm that has already cost $17,000 in fees and led to the shortest city manager tenure in Lynchburg history.
The firm identified, and the city hired, former Warren County Administrator Douglas Stanley Aug. 11, only to have him resign Aug. 21, one week before the job was to begin.
According to the city's contract with the consulting firm hired in March to recruit a new city manager, Strategic Government Resources will "repeat the process at no additional professional fee" if the candidate selected resigns or is fired within 18 months.
Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan said council has not yet made a decision on whether it will work with the firm moving forward and at this time it would be "doubtful."
The sudden resignation, and the scrutiny of SGR and city council's appointment, follow the circulation of emails allegedly sent by Lynchburg's newly appointed city manager.
Two email threads began to circulate on Aug. 12, the day after former Warren County Administrator Douglas Stanley was appointed by Lynchburg City Council. One email thread was later shown to never have existed, according to documents provided by Warren County's interim attorney — but the second email conversation, from 2014, was real, and in it Stanley used vulgar language offensive enough for council to consider it grounds not to hire him.
Until then, Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan said, the council had no knowledge of the emails. Council's search for a new city manager — who would replace current city manager Bonnie Svrcek, set to retire in Sept. 1 — had been going on for about six months.
"Those emails were not available to us when we were making our decision," Dolan said. "We did not see them, and we had a competent search firm that did all the background investigation."
The firm made them aware of the other allegations against him, and noted his proximity to a 2019 embezzlement scandal in Warren County. Both the firm and the city found he had no oversight or involvement in the scandal.
Dolan said the decision to select Stanley was a "unanimous council decision." If council had access to those emails prior to Aug. 12, she said they likely would have moved in another direction.
The search firm, Texas-based Strategic Government Resources has clients in about 47 different states, and conducts 125 executive recruitments annually. Its search yielded about 30 candidates for the Lynchburg city manager position, Dolan said.
These candidates were vetted the firm until eight semifinalists remained, and Dolan said finalists were selected for in-person interviews.
Jennifer Fadden, president of executive recruitment for SGR, told The News & Advance on Wednesday the firm has a "long proven process" that does a thorough vetting of all candidates. Among other services provided, the firm conducts a background check on its finalists, as well as a media search that goes back 10 years and reference checks.
Fadden said five people from Warren County weighed in on Stanley as a reference and gave "glowing" recommendations. None of them mentioned the emails. She added that when asked about any additional information that could cause community concern, Stanley made no mention of them, either.
Since the emails were not public record, Fadden said, and were never publicized in Warren County, she said they did not emerge during the vetting process.
Dolan said that both she and the firm felt Stanley had been thoroughly vetted.
"For something like this to crop up was just shocking to all of us," Dolan said. Moving forward, she said "I think we are going to be a little gun-shy."
City council members Jeff Helgeson, Ward III; Randy Nelson, at-large member; and Vice-Mayor Beau Wright did not respond to The News & Advance’s requests for comment. Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder and At-Large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy said it was a personnel matter, and deferred to Dolan. Chris Faraldi, Ward IV; said due to the sensitivity of the mater, he did not have any further comments to add.
City council is slated to discuss the search in a closed session on Sept. 8.
Fadden said the firm would be happy to continue the search for Lynchburg city manager, and are fully prepared to do so if council desires. A clause in the contract dictates that SGR guarantees satisfaction.
According to the contract between SGR and the city of Lynchburg, compensation for SGR's "professional services" was $18,500, with a not-to-exceed maximum price of $26,500. To date, the city of Lynchburg has paid a total of $17,754.59 to SGR for services rendered.
If the city terminates its agreement with SGR, the firm will still be compensated for all of its work "satisfactorily completed up to and through the date of termination." SGR will still provide all of the information obtained during the search process to the city.
"I don’t want to lay blame on anyone," Fadden said. "I think it’s an unfortunate chain of events that, of course, now looking at it, sure, we can all second guess the actions that were taken."
She said the firm will continue to press candidates to disclose anything that would not be publicly available in their background to avoid these situations in the future.
Dolan said it was "gallant" of Stanley to resign, which he did last Friday in a letter of resignation that was circulated in a city news release. In it, he apologized for any "unwanted attention" brought to the city, and said he felt it was in the city's best interest for him to withdraw.
"I think he could see our community was very concerned about the information that was emerging," Dolan said. "It would not be easy for him to get over. It was a real black cloud that would be hanging over his ability to be successful as a city manager in Lynchburg."
Stanley was slated to begin on Sept. 1, following Svreck's retirement.
City Attorney Walter Erwin said he was not aware of any instances in which a city manager or a city manager candidate has resigned in this manner.
"As far as I know this is an unprecedented situation," Erwin said.
Until an interim city manager is appointed, Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka will carry out the duties of the city manager.
