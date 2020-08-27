Lynchburg mayor, recruitment firm shed light on search for city manager

Until then, Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan said, the council had no knowledge of the emails. Council's search for a new city manager — who would replace current city manager Bonnie Svrcek, set to retire in Sept. 1 — had been going on for about six months.

"Those emails were not available to us when we were making our decision," Dolan said. "We did not see them, and we had a competent search firm that did all the background investigation."

The firm made them aware of the other allegations against him, and noted his proximity to a 2019 embezzlement scandal in Warren County. Both the firm and the city found he had no oversight or involvement in the scandal.

Dolan said the decision to select Stanley was a "unanimous council decision." If council had access to those emails prior to Aug. 12, she said they likely would have moved in another direction.

The search firm, Texas-based Strategic Government Resources has clients in about 47 different states, and conducts 125 executive recruitments annually. Its search yielded about 30 candidates for the Lynchburg city manager position, Dolan said.

These candidates were vetted the firm until eight semifinalists remained, and Dolan said finalists were selected for in-person interviews.