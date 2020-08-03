You are the owner of this article.
Lynchburg mayor urges steps to stop coronavirus' spread but says city plans no additional mandates
MaryJane Dolan - file photo - horizontal crop

MaryJane Dolan, the representative for Ward I on Lynchburg City Council, is sworn in to a second term by Judge F. Patrick Yeatts at Lynchburg City Hall on June 30, 2020. 

 Lee Luther Jr.

The Central Virginia Health District recently surpassed 1,000 positive cases of COVID-19, and at a press conference Monday morning, Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan urged the public to help stem the flow of cases, reiterating the severity of the rising numbers.

As of Monday morning, the health district had reported 1,122 positive cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Lynchburg General Hospital had 36 COVID-19 patients, the highest number seen to date, according to Dr. Chris Lewis, Centra’s vice president of medical affairs. Of those, 20 patients were in the designated COVID-19 unit and 16 were in the ICU.

Dolan called the numbers “stunning.”

“By now, many of us have been touched by COVID, or perhaps we even know someone who has succumbed to it, and some people who have recovered,” Dolan said. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance and stay home whenever possible. This is just a minor inconvenience when you take into consideration all of the lives that you are protecting and possibly saving. We have the power to slow the virus.”

She said the locality does not currently plan to implement any further mandates or regulations and will continue to adhere to Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase 3 recommendations.

This has been a breaking news update.

