Lynchburg names new city manager after prolonged search

When asked about the first failed search, Benda said he can't speak to that process, but said he found his process with Fahrenheit to be "fantastic," and that it gave both him and city leadership the opportunity to get to know one another.

Under Lynchburg’s charter, the city manager is the top-ranking administrator in the Hill City. Like other Virginia cities with council-manager systems, Lynchburg’s city manager is tasked with running the day-to-day business of government and submitting policy recommendations to city council.

In his first 100 days, Benda said he plans to "do a lot of listening," and work to better understand the vision of Lynchburg, where its headed and what the city priorities are in order to keep up the city's "momentum."

According to the news release, Benda was charged with overseeing several major economic development projects in his role within the city of Norfolk. These projects included negotiating a 30-year extension through 2060 of an existing water agreement with Virginia Beach valued at $250 million, finalizing a $30 million land sale agreement with Hampton Roads Sanitation District for the expansion of the Sustainable Water Initiative for Tomorrow onto Lambert’s Point Golf Course and spearheading a partnership with the Downtown Norfolk Council to establish Selden Market — Norfolk’s first retail incubator space.