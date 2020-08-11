Lynchburg names new City Manager

Svrcek is currently paid an annual salary of more than $202,000, according to according to James Lowe, the city’s director of human resources.

“In spite of all the challenges of remote Zoom interviews and distanced in-person interviews during the pandemic, we were able to find an extremely qualified person,” Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan said.

A recruitment firm hired by the city presented council members with about 15 to 20 applicants to consider for the position in. With the help of the firm, council narrowed it down to five finalists in July.

Dolan said Svrcek leaves behind a strong leadership team to provide support to Stanley as he becomes acclimated to his new position.

City council members joined Dolan in welcoming Stanley, as well as his wife, Jenny, and two children who sat in the audience at the meeting Tuesday night.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming you more fully as our newest neighbors,” Vice-Mayor Beau Wright said.

Stanley said he will spend the first three to six months sitting down with staff, council members and stakeholders in the community to learn the needs and concerns of Lynchburg and its residents.