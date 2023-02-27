The City of Lynchburg officially announced the newest member of its electoral board Monday.

Republican Steve “Doc” Troxel will serve as vice chair during a three-year term, which began Jan. 1 and will run through Dec. 31, 2025, according to a city news release.

Troxel is a retired university professor who served as a chief precinct election officer for five years, the city said.

The Code of Virginia requires each locality to have a three-person electoral board to oversee all elections in that locality. Each board is required to have one representative from each of the two major parties.

The third board member comes from the governor’s party; Gov. Glenn Youngkin is Republican. Troxel replaces former board member David Neumeyer, who left the board at the end of last year and had been nominated to the board by the city’s Democratic Party six years prior.

The other members of the current board are Democrat Carolyn Sherayko, who is chair, and Republican Betty Gibbs, who is secretary.

Sherayko is a former Lynchburg registrar, and Gibbs has prior experience as an electoral board member in Farmville, according to the city’s news release.

Anyone interested in becoming an election official may visit the website of the Virginia Department of Elections and apply online at www.elections.virginia.gov/officer-of-elections/.

Individuals can contact the Lynchburg political party chairs at lynchburgvadems@gmail.com for Democrats, and veronicalynchburggop@gmail.com for Republicans; or contact the registrar’s office at (434) 455-5999 or registrar@lynchburgva.gov.

— Bryson Gordon