Lynchburg officials celebrate completion of Main Street Renewal Project

Lynchburg officials gathered Monday morning on the sidewalk of the 900 block of Main Street downtown to celebrate the completion of the Main Street Renewal Project.
The project — a multimillion-dollar joint effort between the city and Appalachian Power that extended from 8th to 12th streets downtown — replaced aging waterlines, updated certain sanitary and storm systems and modernized the underground electrical system.
It came to completion nearly 27 months after it started in September 2019.
"I’m sure many of you never thought that we would get to this day, but we are here and we made it," Jim Talian, manager of special projects for the City of Lynchburg, said Monday. "And the change is real; the change is palpable."
Talian said the project improved not only the underground utility connections downtown but also safety for pedestrians.
Talian said before the project, there were five intersections between 5th and 12th streets on Main Street that had traffic signals, and four intersections with signals between 5th and 12th streets on Church Street. Now, there are none.
The city has replaced those signals with all-way stops, which Talian said sends the message to drivers that "pedestrians are to be respected as opposed to blown by."
The project also added curb extensions to the intersections, which will help pedestrians be more visible to drivers who are coming up on the intersections.
Mayor MaryJane Dolan thanked former city managers Bonnie Svrcek and Kimball Payne for their work on the project, saying, "Most of the work on this project happened on their watch."
“This major infrastructure project was a long time in the making, but I hope you’ll agree with me that it’s well worth it," Dolan said.
She thanked the many downtown businesses that "stuck with" the city through the "major disruptions" they had to endure.
Appalachian Power spokesman Larry Jackson extended his "thanks — and apologies — to those who endured the project up close."
"The fences, the dust, the noise, the detours, the outages, the delays, and the uncertainties, these are now all in our past," Jackson said during the ceremony.
As the ceremony closed, Talian thanked the people in City Hall who "had the vision to see that this could be done and persevered and promoted it even when they had opposition."
He also thanked City Council for "putting their faith in those people" and providing them the money to complete the project because "this is now a much better place to live, work, and play."
"I hope you enjoy your brand-new downtown," Talian said in closing.