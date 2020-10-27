Lynchburg Parks and Recreation kicks off citywide needs assessment to determine the future of city parks

Miles wants to see Lynchburg parks continue to grow, and the needs assessment and subsequent master plan would be an opportunity for that growth.

“You need progress,” he said, and added that already, the city parks are a major draw for people visiting Lynchburg.

Carla Heath moved to Lynchburg in 1986, and has been using the trails for as long as she’s been here. Now, she lives in a home that backs a city bike trail, and said every day she goes out to walk and exercise, and found a haven there during the shut down when it felt as though the rest of the world was closed for business.

She said she’s excited to participate in the upcoming needs assessment, and intends to involve as many of her colleagues in the process as she can. Heath is president of the League of Women Voters of Lynchburg, and hopes the assessment will help to fill in the “park deserts” around the city, and reconstruct bridges and trails destroyed in the 2018 flooding.

“It’s important in my life,” Heath said of the parks. “It is a source of exercise and a time to feel quiet and good about the world.”