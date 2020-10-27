Lynchburg Parks and Recreation kicks off citywide needs assessment to determine the future of city parks

The Lynchburg Parks and Recreation department is taking a close look at the future of city parks and its services as it kicks off a citywide needs assessment that will culminate in a comprehensive master plan — the city’s first in more than 23 years.
“This is huge,” department director Jennifer Jones said. “This is the time. If you want to influence the future and leave something great for your grandkids, this is it.”
The entire process is slated to take place over the next year, and the community engagement portion likely will begin this winter and into the spring. With project initiation this fall, the needs assessment, the master plan and a feasibility study currently are out for bid. Jones said the department is in the process of selecting a consulting firm.
About $75,000 currently is allocated for the entirety of the project.
Among its central focuses, the needs assessment will explore conservation and preservation, health and wellness and social equity — looking to create more neighborhood parks and expand neighborhood centers into “wellness hubs,” locations that focus on wellness and the prevention of illness and injury.
The department will seek 10% community engagement, or at least 8,000 Lynchburg residents, to participate in surveys, focus groups, stakeholder interviews, public forums and neighborhood meetings.
Driven both by data and community feedback, staff will take its assessment to city council and create a master plan with the hope of adopting it in November 2021.
Jones said the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the essential nature of parks and recreation in Lynchburg. Particularly in the early months, when many private recreational opportunities were closed down, the use of city parks and trails surged, and Jones said parks still are seeing increased numbers.
She said people are ready for more parks, and the needs assessment would examine the necessity for new parks and facilities and where they should be placed around the city.
One key component of the assessment is pursuing a long-standing goal of the department to connect all parks with walking and biking trails, ultimately creating a continuous trail system around the entirety of the city.
Tim Miles, chairman of Friends of Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, said now more than ever, it’s time to reassess parks and recreation and the services the department provides.
When thinking of parks and recreation, it’s easy to think only of the bike trails and walking paths, of increased access to outdoor spaces and recreation. But as services change and the department adapts, he said other central components emerge — places such as the Templeton Senior Center, and local recreation centers that provide opportunities for child care in the summer and educational spaces for community children.
Miles wants to see Lynchburg parks continue to grow, and the needs assessment and subsequent master plan would be an opportunity for that growth.
“You need progress,” he said, and added that already, the city parks are a major draw for people visiting Lynchburg.
Carla Heath moved to Lynchburg in 1986, and has been using the trails for as long as she’s been here. Now, she lives in a home that backs a city bike trail, and said every day she goes out to walk and exercise, and found a haven there during the shut down when it felt as though the rest of the world was closed for business.
She said she’s excited to participate in the upcoming needs assessment, and intends to involve as many of her colleagues in the process as she can. Heath is president of the League of Women Voters of Lynchburg, and hopes the assessment will help to fill in the “park deserts” around the city, and reconstruct bridges and trails destroyed in the 2018 flooding.
“It’s important in my life,” Heath said of the parks. “It is a source of exercise and a time to feel quiet and good about the world.”
Jones hopes this needs assessment will be a time for “big ideas,” with a goal of revamping and streamlining the five and 10 year capital improvement program to reflect needs and wants in the community.
She said the number one trend requested for neighborhood parks is a walking loop, even if it’s only one-tenth of a mile. She stressed people want parks in their neighborhoods, and there are park deserts around the city the department hopes to address, directing its attention outside of downtown.
Miles hopes to see greater access to the James River, and a trail system that connects all the way out to Poplar Forest.
“You have to think big,” he said. “You have to get the little pieces together to make the whole, big thing work.”
In coming months, Jones said the department will advertise ways for the community to get involved, and next steps include an analysis of best practices, level of service and benchmarking to determine the way forward.
She said it was crucial for residents to engage with the process.
“You are helping to decide the future recreation opportunities for your kids, your grandkids and your great-grandkids for generations to come,” Jones said.
