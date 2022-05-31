Lynchburg Parks & Rec provides trailhead opening update

The East Randolph Place trailhead of Lynchburg's Blackwater Creek Trail will remain closed through the end of 2022 and potentially into 2023, but a nearby trailhead will reopen sooner than initially planned, the city said Tuesday.

The Lynchburg Parks & Recreation Department said the East Randolph Place trailhead has been closed because of an ongoing water resources infrastructure improvement project and has been utilized by the contractor for operations, equipment storage and to adhere to construction site safety regulations, according to the news release.

But, after garnering feedback from residents, the city also announced Tuesday it will reopen the trailhead at the end of Brunswick Road earlier than expected.

This will allow residents near the East Randolph Place Trailhead an additional place to access the Blackwater Creek Trail. It is expected to remain open throughout the remainder of the water resources infrastructure project, according to the city.

The release says parks & recreation staff anticipate a June 2 opening date for the Brunswick Road Trailhead, giving time to provide trail maintenance and remove closure signs.

A detailed trail map of the Blackwater Creek Trail, as well as the entry point for the Brunswick trail can be seen at www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/trails, or at any trailhead kiosk.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.