Lynchburg Planning Commission recommends against Cleveland Avenue rezoning

“Their primary use of this property is office and storage space,” she said.

She said the business has no dust or noise components and said the company is dedicated to cleaning up the property.

“This is a great example of infill and improvement to a severely dilapidated structure,” she said. “It is in need of significant repairs.”

She said the company is willing to add any proffers to alleviate concerns from the community or commissioners.

During the public hearing, Dave Wickline, a resident of Cleveland Avenue, said he likes some of the things HippoSeal has proposed but has concerns with the B-5 designation.

“If you rezone this B-5C, who knows what’s going to come in there possibly,” he said. “I know HippoSeal has proffered a number of businesses but they haven’t proffered them all. We’re the ones left with the burden years down the road with whoever comes in there after HippoSeal if they don’t make it as a business or sell their business.”

Holton said he is on the same page with the neighborhood and understands the concerns.

“We’re willing to proffer everything that is an objection. Dust, light, noise ... our goal is to improve the property,” he said.