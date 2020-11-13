Lynchburg Planning Commission recommends against Cleveland Avenue rezoning

During its meeting Wednesday evening, the Lynchburg Planning Commission recommended denial of a request to rezone a residential property to the most intense commercial zoning the city has to offer.
The property at 317 Cleveland Avenue, off Rivermont Avenue, is zoned Low-Density Residential (R-1), but Van Holton, owner of HippoSeal Inc., has requested to rezone the property to General Business district with conditions (B-5C).
According to city documents, the purpose of the rezoning request is to allow the use of the property as a contractor’s establishment. Hippo Seal Inc. is a waterproofing contractor with emphasis on commercial caulking.
The city’s Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map recommends a Community Commercial use for the property — for example, space for retail, personal service, entertainment, or a restaurant.
The city's planning division recommended denial of the request as well.
The planning commission's unanimous vote is an opinion offered to Lynchburg City Council; ultimately the rezoning decision rests with council, which is scheduled to hear the request at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
City Planner Tom Martin said Cleveland Avenue has approximately 60 feet of right of way, but it is only approximately 11 feet in width from its intersection with Magnolia Street. Martin said his primary concern is access to and from the property.
“The infrastructure is not in place to support it long term,” he said.
The property currently contains a wood-frame structure that is indicated to have been constructed in 1800 by the city Assessors’ Office.
The property is bordered by the back of a shopping center, to the south by vacant land and residential uses, to the east by railroad tracks and to the west by residential uses.
Information submitted by HippoSeal representative Van Holton to the city stated two full-time administrative employees would be at the facility daily with six to 10 other employees who would begin their workday at the facility.
There would be no regular semi-trailer truck traffic, no retail sales of products and no solicited public traffic.
Holton said he has been conducting his business out of Lynchburg for 30 years in a leased building on Fairview Street.
“We do not own heavy equipment or will we ever and we do not manufacture or fabricate products on site,” he said. “We look forward to the opportunity of owning our own place and improving the former Lynchburg Restoration facility,” he told commissioners.
Amy Seipp, with Accupoint Surveying & Design, said there would be no evening or overnight operations from the company.
“Their primary use of this property is office and storage space,” she said.
She said the business has no dust or noise components and said the company is dedicated to cleaning up the property.
“This is a great example of infill and improvement to a severely dilapidated structure,” she said. “It is in need of significant repairs.”
She said the company is willing to add any proffers to alleviate concerns from the community or commissioners.
During the public hearing, Dave Wickline, a resident of Cleveland Avenue, said he likes some of the things HippoSeal has proposed but has concerns with the B-5 designation.
“If you rezone this B-5C, who knows what’s going to come in there possibly,” he said. “I know HippoSeal has proffered a number of businesses but they haven’t proffered them all. We’re the ones left with the burden years down the road with whoever comes in there after HippoSeal if they don’t make it as a business or sell their business.”
Holton said he is on the same page with the neighborhood and understands the concerns.
“We’re willing to proffer everything that is an objection. Dust, light, noise ... our goal is to improve the property,” he said.
Martin said no matter how many proffers are offered, staff’s opinion will not change because of access to the site.
“Once you rezone it from R-1 to B-5, unless there’s some very specific proffers about number of employees and square footage and so on and so forth, there will be no way for staff to control that," he said. “Until the access is worked out, staff does not support rezoning the property to any other district. Period.”
Martin said he has encouraged Holton to consider using the property as a nonconforming use, which would allow him to continue using it as a contractor’s establishment.
“My understanding is they don’t want to do that because if they want to demolish the building or add an addition or expand, they won’t be able to do so,” he said.
Commissioner David Perault said Lynchburg City Council has made R-1 preservation one of its priorities.
“This is R-1, and R-1 to B-5 is a dramatic change,” he said. “I don’t care what kind of proffers they come up with, it doesn’t address the access issues and it doesn’t address the change of the characteristics.
