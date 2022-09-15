Lynchburg Planning Commission unanimously recommends Dearington neighborhood plan

The Lynchburg Planning Commission voted unanimously this week to recommend the approval of the Dearington neighborhood plan, moving the item on to a vote by Lynchburg City Council in the coming weeks.

The plan was recommended 5-0, with Commissioner Robert Light Jr. absent.

The Dearington neighborhood is surrounded by Langhorne Road and Memorial Avenue, located adjacent to E.C. Glass High School. Tate Springs Road serves as a partial boundary for the neighborhood, while the rest of the area is surrounded by trees and steep slopes leading to Blackwater Creek.

The plan for the neighborhood calls for short term and long term improvements to the entire Dearington neighborhood, with the main focus revolving around the improvements to Jefferson Park, the place one city planner called the "centerpiece" of the plan.

"It's really a centerpiece of the neighborhood, and accordingly, should be a centerpiece of the plan," Rachel Frischeisen, a planner with the City of Lynchburg, said about the improvements to the historical park.

Jefferson Park was once home to the only swimming pool in the city open to Black residents, but it was closed on July 4, 1961 following a "wade-in" at the Miller Park pools to protest segregation. After that day, the pool was used as a landfill, and has since been covered in the park.

One key part of the 10-year plan is to return water to the park by way of a splash pad, which is proposed for the site of the current tennis courts.

In the interim, the current site of the tennis courts is proposed to be used for a neighborhood pavilion, which will have charging and wireless internet capabilities for those who use the space.

Among other short-term improvements to the park will be the rejuvenation of the park's amphitheater, which looks over the recently re-finished basketball court.

There will also be a new small loop trail in the park, athletic lighting for the basketball courts, and a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant accessibility ramp from Kirby Street.

In addition to the splash pad, the long-term plans for the park propose the construction of a new gymnasium at the park, which will be built into the hillside on York Street, according to the presentation, preventing the building from towering over adjacent houses in the neighborhood.

Tom Rogers, chair of the planning commission, commended city staff for their work on the neighborhood plan while remembering the history of Jefferson Park, saying before the vote, "Looking through here and seeing some of these pictures ... to see the city right some wrongs, or make some efforts at that, and at that level, I think is really important."

Frischeisen said the city "really wanted to acknowledge it and say, 'What can we learn from that and how can we sort of recognize it as part of this neighborhood's history?' and integrate it into something positive."

Commissioner Bob Bowden called the efforts to remember the history of Jefferson Park, while restoring it as the "centerpiece" of the park, "powerful, and I think it's inspirational."

With the planning commission's recommendation of approval Wednesday, the item now moves to city council for a public hearing, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. during council's Oct. 11 meeting.