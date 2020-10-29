Lynchburg police awarded grant money for riot gear

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The recurring federal grant used to fund the purchase of new riot suits, worth $32,130, will pay for 70 new suits and 70 new pairs of protective gloves. The department currently has about 85 suits for its 176 officers. A portion of the grant money, $6,590, will also be used to purchase new laptops for the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office and the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office.

A state grant, worth $122,990 and awarded by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management after a competitive process, will pay for a new set of mobile vehicle barriers and a trailer to transport the equipment.

Zuidema said the new barriers, which are roughly 8 feet long and can be connected, are capable of stopping a three-axle vehicle traveling at about 35 miles per hour. He said the barriers can also immobilize vehicles that attempt to drive through the blockades.

“The tragic events of Charlottesville proved to us that we need to make sure that we're doing a better job,” Zuidema said, referring to the 2017 white supremacist rally in which a participant rammed a car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing a woman and injuring more than a dozen others. “Right now the barricades that we put out … are just wooden barricades. People often move them to get them out of the way.”