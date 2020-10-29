Lynchburg police awarded grant money for riot gear

Lynchburg police will soon be outfitted with dozens of new riot suits, bulletproof vests and vehicle barriers thanks to a trio of state and federally funded grants.
The new equipment, worth a total of $214,258, will give police more tools to respond to instances of civil unrest in the city, according to Chief Ryan Zuidema.
“This equipment is safety related. [It’s] used if officers are in situations of civil unrest to protect them from objects being thrown at them,” Zuidema said at a Lynchburg City Council meeting Tuesday, referring to the protective suits.
The three grants, one of which required a local match of about $30,000, were unanimously approved at Tuesday's meeting. Each of the grants previously were approved by council’s finance committee.
Zuidema described the new gear as critically important equipment that would likely be used by officers in the event of future protests or other large-scale events.
In late May, as protests against the police killing of George Floyd swept the country, Lynchburg police were confronted by demonstrators, some of whom allegedly pelted officers with rocks. Two officers were injured during the alleged assault, police said at the time.
A police spokesperson said Wednesday the equipment will be ordered as soon as possible but it is unclear when it will be delivered.
The recurring federal grant used to fund the purchase of new riot suits, worth $32,130, will pay for 70 new suits and 70 new pairs of protective gloves. The department currently has about 85 suits for its 176 officers. A portion of the grant money, $6,590, will also be used to purchase new laptops for the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office and the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office.
A state grant, worth $122,990 and awarded by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management after a competitive process, will pay for a new set of mobile vehicle barriers and a trailer to transport the equipment.
Zuidema said the new barriers, which are roughly 8 feet long and can be connected, are capable of stopping a three-axle vehicle traveling at about 35 miles per hour. He said the barriers can also immobilize vehicles that attempt to drive through the blockades.
“The tragic events of Charlottesville proved to us that we need to make sure that we're doing a better job,” Zuidema said, referring to the 2017 white supremacist rally in which a participant rammed a car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing a woman and injuring more than a dozen others. “Right now the barricades that we put out … are just wooden barricades. People often move them to get them out of the way.”
A second state grant, worth $59,138 but requiring a local match of $29,569, will cover the cost of 74 new bulletproof vests. The vests, which have a lifespan of about five years, will replace old vests that are no longer usable, Zuidema said.
In addition to signing off on the new law enforcement grants, City Council also approved a state grant worth $76,507 for new equipment for the Lynchburg Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team.
Fire Chief Greg Wormser said the grant will pay for gear used to rescue people and large animals from cramped and confined spaces, including rope, harnesses and helmets. He said some of the equipment will allow the department to broaden its rescue capabilities.
“Some of this equipment is going to be used to replace some aged equipment that is no longer serviceable, and some of the equipment that we are purchasing is also going to be new equipment as we continue to strive to be an all-hazards department,” Wormser said.
