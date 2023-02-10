The City of Lynchburg will see a nearly 20% overall increase in the city's taxable real estate value this year.

City Assessor Jeff Bandy presented the figure during a Lynchburg City Council budget retreat Friday as the city navigates its biennial reassessment process.

The assessor's office will begin sending out notices to property owners later this month.

A property owner's real estate tax bill is the product of the property's assessed value and the real estate tax rate. At the city's current real estate tax rate of $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, a property assessed at $100,000 has an annual tax bill of $1,110.

In 2023, the total assessed value of property in Lynchburg increased to $7.5 billion, up from $6.3 billion in 2021 — an increase of about $1.2 billion, or 19%. During the previous reassessment, the city's property values on average increased 7.5%.

In a recent interview with The News & Advance, Bandy said there are "several market forces" causing the increase in home values, a phenomenon seen not just in Lynchburg but around the commonwealth and the country.

One cause is an imbalance of supply and demand in the housing market driven by supply chain issues and labor shortages in the construction industry driving up prices, Bandy said.

While reassessing home values, Bandy said the city relies on a sales comparison approach the most, looking at what people would be willing to pay for a similar house in the market.

During his presentation to city council, Bandy showed several properties throughout the city that are categorized as "sell-resell properties", which are homes bought and sold in a short period of time without any improvements made.

A majority of these "sell-resell" homes saw value increases between 25% and 40% from 2019 to 2022, and several of them saw annual appreciation between 10% and 25%.

"That's the best way to extract what appreciation is occurring in the neighborhood," Bandy said in an interview. "Literally, all of these specifically are not improved. It's literally the people lived in the house for three years and they said, 'Hey, I want to make some money.' So they sold it.'"

Bandy said the biggest misconception about his process is that there are politics involved.

"I think people think that city council comes to me and says, 'Well, Jeff, we need an extra $10 million this year, so you need to go out there and do it.' That's totally erroneous. I mean, I am totally disconnected from that process entirely. The state wrote the code that way so there's no politics involved in the evaluation."

New this year, Bandy said the city is providing a list of actual neighborhood sales on the back of the residential assessment notices going out this month, showing how much homes are going for in the immediate area.

Additionally, the city assessor's office is putting all of its information on the reassessment process on one page on the city's website.

"It's basically there as a question and answer section that tells you everything you can think of," Bandy said.

In Lynchburg, the city assessor said residents can expect to see their notices of changes in assessment by Feb. 27, which will mark the beginning of the city's administrative review period of the process, going through March 31.

It's during this time which Bandy is asking residents take a look at their assessment and check behind to make sure all of their home's information is up to date.

The way to do that is through the city's Parcel Viewer, available online at www.lynchburgva.gov, where residents can see the details of their home.

"That's the number one basis for asking for a review of your assessment: Is there a factual error?" Bandy said.

"So we may have your house with three baths when you only have two. That's a factual error ... we just ask people to look at that to make sure it's correct. Sometimes, yeah, we do make mistakes."

Bandy added the city is doing more outreach this year in order to help residents understand how the reassessment process works.

To find your home's value, submit an appeal, or to chat with an assessor from the city, visit the city's 2023 property reassessment website at lynchburgva.gov/2023-property-reassessment.