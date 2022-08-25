 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynchburg Public Library to eliminate most late fines

Downtown Library Branch Reopening

In this June 21 file photo, books line the shelves in the downtown branch of the Lynchburg Public Library.

 The News & Advance file

The Lynchburg Public Library will eliminate most fines for late library materials, effective Sept. 1.

The change does not affect fees for lost or damaged materials, printing, faxing, copying, or using meeting rooms, the city said in a news release.

Late fees will still apply to new books with two-week loan periods, inter-library loans and specialty items such as the telescope and nature backpacks, the city said.

The change is intended "to encourage more user-friendly services, improve library access and to increase goodwill between users and staff," the city said.

The city said 36 Virginia libraries are now fine-free, along with some larger library systems including the Boston Public Library, the Washington, D.C. Library and the Chicago Public Library.

The Lynchburg Public Library also is celebrating "Library Card Sign-Up Month" through September. Library patrons who update their library card or get a new one will be entered in a raffle to win a Kindle Fire. Raffle entries are available Sept. 1 - 30 at both the main branch at 2315 Memorial Avenue and the downtown branch in the bottom of Lynchburg City Hall; winners will be notified Oct. 3. 

