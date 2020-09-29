 Skip to main content
Lynchburg Public Library to reopen Thursday
Library

Books fill the shelves on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the Lynchburg Public Library.

 Emily Elconin

The Lynchburg Public Library, at 2315 Memorial Avenue, will reopen to the public Thursday.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. On Mondays through Fridays, the hour of 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. will be reserved for seniors and at-risk individuals, the city said in a news release.

A limited number of public computers will be available. Library patrons are asked to wear masks if age three or older, practice social distancing and frequent hand washing or sanitizing, limit visits to one hour per day and limit groups to five people or fewer.

The library closed its doors to the public in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but has been offering curbside pickup service and, more recently, has been open to the public in a limited capacity by appointment only. 

Curbside service remains available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The library's downtown branch in City Hall remains closed. 

For more information, call (434) 455-6330 or visit www.lynchburgpubliclibrary.org.

