Lynchburg Public Library to reopen Thursday

The Lynchburg Public Library, at 2315 Memorial Avenue, will reopen to the public Thursday.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. On Mondays through Fridays, the hour of 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. will be reserved for seniors and at-risk individuals, the city said in a news release.

A limited number of public computers will be available. Library patrons are asked to wear masks if age three or older, practice social distancing and frequent hand washing or sanitizing, limit visits to one hour per day and limit groups to five people or fewer.

The library closed its doors to the public in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but has been offering curbside pickup service and, more recently, has been open to the public in a limited capacity by appointment only.

Curbside service remains available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The library's downtown branch in City Hall remains closed.

For more information, call (434) 455-6330 or visit www.lynchburgpubliclibrary.org.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.