Lynchburg registrar receives thousands in grant money to manage Nov. election

Virginia code mandates that at least two officers of election, one representing each political party, must be present if absentee ballots are counted prior to election day.

Gibbons acknowledged the receipt of the letter and said she had spoken to the city attorney that morning, and per FOIA requirements, has five days to respond to a request for information from the Republican Party of Virginia. Gibbons said she was waiting for a policy question to be answered from the Virginia Board of Elections, but due to the system being down, was unable to get a response.

Gibbons said that she sent an email to both parties in the city, giving them an updated list of who is working during pre-processing and the dates each individual is working. She said each one has a Democrat and a Republican.

“If I may say, our Republican who was supposed to be there yesterday had an emergency, and he was unable to be there,” Gibbons said. “And the other ones that were trained to be there were unable to be there.”

After the meeting, Gibbons declined to comment further.