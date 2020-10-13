Lynchburg registrar receives thousands in grant money to manage Nov. election

Having already seen record numbers of absentee ballots and early voters, the Lynchburg Registrar’s Office received about $64,000 in grant money to help mitigate the needs of Lynchburg voters.
On Tuesday, Lynchburg City Council unanimously adopted a resolution appropriating $63,882 in grant money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a Chicago-based nonprofit, to the registrar’s office. The money will be used to purchase voting equipment and supplies in addition to filling temporary staffing needs and managing early voting procedures.
Lynchburg General Registrar Christine Gibbons said the department will use the funds to meet new requirements from the General Assembly, like those that require a drop box in every precinct, and to address the additional strain on equipment and office supplies — such as stamps, envelopes and paper ballots.
Gibbons said she expected to receive about $5,000 when she applied for the grant and was thrilled to receive more than $60,000.
She said the purpose of the grant is to “implement safe and secure election administration.” The money must be expended by the end of the year.
Also at the Tuesday meeting, Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson questioned Gibbons about a news release sent out on Tuesday by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee that accused the registrar’s office of counting ballots Monday without having a Republican officer of election in the room.
Virginia code mandates that at least two officers of election, one representing each political party, must be present if absentee ballots are counted prior to election day.
Gibbons acknowledged the receipt of the letter and said she had spoken to the city attorney that morning, and per FOIA requirements, has five days to respond to a request for information from the Republican Party of Virginia. Gibbons said she was waiting for a policy question to be answered from the Virginia Board of Elections, but due to the system being down, was unable to get a response.
Gibbons said that she sent an email to both parties in the city, giving them an updated list of who is working during pre-processing and the dates each individual is working. She said each one has a Democrat and a Republican.
“If I may say, our Republican who was supposed to be there yesterday had an emergency, and he was unable to be there,” Gibbons said. “And the other ones that were trained to be there were unable to be there.”
After the meeting, Gibbons declined to comment further.
About $35,000 of the awarded grant money will go to temporary staffing to address the increased workload. Gibbons said she has about six to 10 additional staff in the office to deal with the volume of voters that they have each day. In addition, $7,500 will be used to purchase more election equipment, and some money will go to voting supplies and personal protective equipment necessary to curb COVID-19 exposure.
Gibbons said more large expenditures are on the horizon for the department — she cited budget concerns for the next fiscal year, such as upgrades on voting equipment estimated to cost around $70,000. With impending costs, Gibbons hopes to use some of the funds to offset next year’s expenses.
Vice Mayor Beau Wright motioned to approve the acceptance of the grant and voiced his support for the department’s efforts.
“Securing our election is a critical local responsibility. I think it’s great that you were hoping for $5,000, and it came in at almost $64,000,” he said. “It will go a long way toward making our elections safe and secure for voters.”
Helgeson expressed concern this was the first time the grant was coming before council and said it had not passed through the finance committee, of which he is the chair.
Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka said that due to the urgency of the matter, with the election occurring in less than a month, staff believed it was important to bring the matter before council as soon as possible, rather than wait for the second meeting of the month.
City council will next meet Oct. 27.
