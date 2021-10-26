Lynchburg reports unprecedented surplus closing out fiscal year

"We did a budget based on nothing," Witt said. "You couldn’t look at history. There was no way to guess."

Since funding in the unassigned balance represent one-time money, it cannot be dedicated to recurring costs and will be used to fund capital projects in fiscal year 2023.

The finance committee, made up of four members of council, three of whom were in attendance, reacted with some shock to the report. Though he was pleased that it was a positive surplus, At-large Councilman Randy Nelson said the $27.6 million disparity was "astonishing" and wondered why, if these were known factors, they didn't come into play during fiscal year 2022 budget talks.

The committee also questioned that if these vacancies were known, why council could not have proceeded knowing that extra revenues may be available, citing council's decision earlier this year to maintain its current real estate tax rate rather than to equalize, and other concessions made while building a budget.

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson said council needs to have that information to make good assessments.

"It seems like that story was missing when it was that big of a disparity within a short period of time,” Helgeson said.