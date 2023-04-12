After Lynchburg City Council held a public hearing over its fiscal year 2024 budget and real estate tax rate last week, residents continued to weigh in on council's decision to pursue an 89 cents per $100 of assessed value tax rate Tuesday night, an overwhelming majority of which implored council not to finalize the change.

Last week, council all but formally adopted the rate change, voting 4-2 to set the rate at 89 cents per $100 of assessed value pending a proper ordinance, with Mayor Stephanie Reed and Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder in opposition. Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan was absent.

Because the tax rate is set by ordinance, it can only be changed by adopting a new ordinance. Council did not adopt an official ordinance Tuesday evening.

The 89 cent tax rate has the support of four councilors — Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and new At-large Councilors Martin Misjuns and Larry Taylor.

Tuesday's regular council meeting turned into an impromptu public hearing of sorts, as more than 35 residents, a mix of new and returning speakers from last week's hearing delayed by a bomb threat, mostly pleaded with council to not make such a reduction in the real estate tax rate.

An 89 cent per $100 of assessed value rate is a 16-cent reduction from City Manager Wynter Benda's proposed $1.05; the city's current real estate tax rate is $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, 22-cents more than council's proposed rate.

A 16-cent reduction in the real estate tax rate would cost the city roughly $12 million in tax revenue. Meanwhile, such a reduction would save the owner of a $200,000 city property $320 annually on their property tax bill.

While nearly all of the speakers argued against such a reduction in the tax rate, several speakers pressed the four councilors who supported the tax decrease over how they came to support the rate, and the process for its vote last week.

"Decreasing [the rate] to 89 cents without proper process is an unethical disservice to Lynchburg and those affected," said Carly Sheaffer.

Sheaffer was one of the many speakers voicing their displeasure with council's decision to vote on the tax rate during the public hearing last week, when some residents were unable to stay to speak at the delayed meeting as it carried on until 2:30 a.m.

Niro Rasanayagam, another speaker Tuesday, told council, "You may have won a majority in November; however, council members Helgeson, Faraldi, Misjuns and Taylor, you are undermining the democratic process when you've already decided as of March 21, before hearing from citizens, what the tax rate should be."

Rasanayagam was referring to the budget and performance expectations sheet signed by the four councilors, which is dated March 21. In the document, the four councilors provided Benda with explicit direction on the tax rate, as well as guidance for the majority's priorities in regards to public safety, public education and city services.

The full document can be viewed on the city's budget website at lynchburgva.gov/fy-2024-budget-qa, under the budget question and answer document dated March 30.

After hearing from the residents, with only closed session business items on the agenda following the public comment portion, Faraldi motioned to add a vote reaffirming council's rules of procedure, which he felt were broken by allowing people to sign up to speak past deadline and letting people speak twice.

He said council's rules were "amended in the shadows," and seemingly dismissed the residents' comments as "nearly identical political philosophies and talking points."

Reed clarified that "based on correspondence" with the Clerk of Council, "all but four" people who spoke Tuesday night signed up properly. Reed said the other four, "from what I understand," were added to the agenda at the wish of four councilors.

Council unanimously voted to reaffirm its rules of procedure shortly after.

However, in speaking to his motion to reaffirm council's rules, Faraldi seemingly took a swipe at the "Democrats of Lynchburg" in his remarks.

"I want to commend the Democrats of Lynchburg for finally waking up from the shell that we put them in in November," he said from the dais, referring to the Republican Party's clean sweep of the three at-large council seats in November's election.

In defending the budget and performance expectations document, Faraldi again called it an attempt to ask the city manager "to produce a memo about what a certain situation would look like."

In council's work session earlier in the day, the body was briefed on what areas it could pull from in order to fund many of the public safety proposals at the 89 cent tax rate, which was laid out in the expectations document.

According to Deputy City Manager Greg Patrick, between tax relief on the real estate tax rate and business tax rate adjustments proposed by the majority in the document, nearly $12.7 million in revenue will be removed from the budget.

Based solely on the document signed by the four councilors, a budget deficit of $6.8 million would exist based on revenue and expenditure adjustments, Patrick said.

In order to adjust for that gap, Patrick showed council three levers they could pull in order to shrink the budget gap between revenue and expenditures, but noted all three ways are typically used in a "tough economic climate," and that they are "not without risk."

Patrick said council could reduce expenses by budgeting for job vacancy savings or by reducing ongoing funding for vehicle replacement, which would save council $2 million or $2.6 million respectively.

Patrick also said council could look at departmental cuts, in which he said the budgeting office would request roughly 3% cuts from some departments, which could net about $2.2 million in savings.

But the deputy city manager said "we need guidance ... on what's in and what's out" of the budget from the council.

Faraldi maintains council can make the tax rate reduction while not having to cut from other city services by allocating to specific funding categories for Lynchburg City Schools, as well as by reducing the city manager's proposed general wage increase from 5% to 3%.

Faraldi is advocating for less funding for administrative positions at LCS in order to free up more money to fund teacher raises.

While council attempts to balance investments in public safety and providing tax relief, Wilder said he's concerned about losing more city workers if they are not given a raise, which he said could affect services.

"I'm just wondering about all the other people in our city," Wilder said. "The clerks, the social workers, all of the the case workers, there's so many positions out there that need compression adjustments."

"This, to me, does not really address that," Wilder added.

Notably, as council's work session went past its scheduled two-hour length, council moved three closed session items to the end of its evening meeting.

As council was set to only include two items in closed session, one to discuss board appointments and one to discuss the sale of property, the body left off a closed session item to "review and/or evaluate the performance of the city manager," which was on the agenda.

Misjuns, as many in attendance began to exit the chambers, said since it wasn't included in the closed session he would have the evaluation "right here out in the open."

Misjuns' concerns with Benda were over the semantics of tax relief, saying "this council directed the city manager to produce bold tax relief in the budget and instead we had a bold tax increase."

The city's real estate tax rate is currently $1.11 per $100 of assessed value; Benda's proposal would have reduced the rate from $1.11 to $1.05 per $100 of assessed value. Misjuns claims anything above the rate of equalization — 92 cents — is a tax increase.

Misjuns was the only councilor to offer remarks about the city manager in the open setting. After amending the motion, council ultimately voted to take all three items, including the evaluation, into closed session.

City Council will continue its budget negotiations at 4 p.m. April 18 in the second floor training room inside City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.