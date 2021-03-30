Lynchburg residents rally against real property tax increase, council votes down equalization

At-large Councilman Randy Nelson also indicated a desire to equalize the tax rate but said he would like council to take more time to consider what will be impacted and to think more on the concerns of the citizens.

At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy, Mayor MaryJane Dolan and Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder also said they would like to take more time to discuss the issue.

Many of the residents protesting the increase said keeping the tax rate the same would be particularly harmful to residents in the midst of the pandemic.

Skye Riggleman was one of the Lynchburg residents who gathered at the monument steps. Riggleman said with Lynchburg businesses closing "left and right" and with many residents facing impacted incomes or loss of jobs, every little bit added to taxes only made living in the city more difficult.

"I don’t want the number one export out of Lynchburg to be the people that live here so they can go move to the county next door,” Riggleman said.

This was a concern echoed by Lynchburg resident James Berrigan, who said he knows people who are looking to move out of the city if taxes are increased and said he might need to consider a similar option.