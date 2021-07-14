Lynchburg residents wishing to speak before council will see extended deadline to sign-up

A minor change to Lynchburg City Council rules of procedure extends the deadline for residents to request to speak at council meetings from the Wednesday before a meeting to the Friday before a meeting.
This change came after a lengthy discussion Tuesday concerning the adoption of council's Rules of Procedure, with some councilmembers hoping to see the process amended, and others asking for it to be eliminated entirely.
One reason for the change was that the agenda packet is published on the Thursday prior to the meeting, and residents hoping to speak on a topic on the newly-released agenda already would have missed the window to submit a request.
Prior to Tuesday's vote, any individual or group wishing to speak at a regular council meeting must submit a written request to the clerk of council by noon on the Wednesday prior to the meeting. A 6-1 vote changed this cut-off to Friday at noon.
Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson was the single holdout.
Helgeson advocated for more substantive changes, such as the deadline to be removed altogether or an even further extension.
Clerk of Council Alicia Finney said among the reasons for the advance sign-up is the opportunity to provide council the materials and information ahead of time, and that some issues are able to be addressed by city staff and resolved ahead of the meeting — such as a resident concerned about a neighbor not mowing their grass.
It also allows staff to vet for other restrictions that are in place — such as a current rule that prohibits an individual or organization from speaking more than once on the same subject within three months of the first presentation.
Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi not only advocated to push the deadline back, but motioned to establish an open public comment period to precede agenda sections, including general business, public presentations, consent agenda or any closed meeting sections, at each city council meeting, without the requirement to register ahead of time.
"If someone wants to talk to us about a public agenda item, they should have the ability to do it," Faraldi said.
This was met by some resistance from other councilmembers, including Vice Mayor Beau Wright, who said it seemed like "a solution in search of a problem."
He said he felt citizens have ample opportunity to contact their city council representatives, and the current system allows council to run an organized, efficient meeting.
Ultimately, the deadline was extended so residents will have time to view the agenda packet and submit a request to speak, if they so choose.
Faraldi also motioned to remove the three month stipulation, which failed 4-3, with Faraldi, Helgeson and At-Large Councilman Randy Nelson in favor of the change.