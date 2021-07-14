Lynchburg residents wishing to speak before council will see extended deadline to sign-up

A minor change to Lynchburg City Council rules of procedure extends the deadline for residents to request to speak at council meetings from the Wednesday before a meeting to the Friday before a meeting.

This change came after a lengthy discussion Tuesday concerning the adoption of council's Rules of Procedure, with some councilmembers hoping to see the process amended, and others asking for it to be eliminated entirely.

One reason for the change was that the agenda packet is published on the Thursday prior to the meeting, and residents hoping to speak on a topic on the newly-released agenda already would have missed the window to submit a request.

Prior to Tuesday's vote, any individual or group wishing to speak at a regular council meeting must submit a written request to the clerk of council by noon on the Wednesday prior to the meeting. A 6-1 vote changed this cut-off to Friday at noon.

Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson was the single holdout.

Helgeson advocated for more substantive changes, such as the deadline to be removed altogether or an even further extension.