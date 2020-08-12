Lynchburg reverses plan to start water cutoffs

“We want to make sure people have water to wash their hands,” Witt said. “We don't want to do anything that's going to make the pandemic worse in any way.”

With 10% of the city’s workforce out of work as a result of the global health threat, the number of households behind on their water bills has more than tripled from pre-pandemic levels.

According to updated figures Witt presented to city council, 1,036 accounts — or a little more than 4% of the city’s 24,000 water customers — are currently late on payment and are subject to possible disconnection.

Before the pandemic, the city generally saw about 250 to 350 delinquent accounts at any one time.

Of the 1,036 delinquent accounts, 990 are residential accounts and 46 are non-residential accounts, which includes businesses in the city.

Taken altogether, Witt said the late customers owe $183,097 to the city. About half of the delinquent accounts owe a balance of $100 or more. The average cost of a monthly water bill for a family of four is about $73.

The majority of the late accounts — 584 — are concentrated in Ward II, which includes some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. Meanwhile, Ward I has 108 late customers, Ward III has 160 and Ward IV has 184.