After working through concerns over rising insurance premium costs within the division, Lynchburg City Schools' fiscal year 2024 budget request from the city is becoming clearer ahead of its joint meeting with Lynchburg City Council at the end of the month.

During its Feb. 21 work session, the Lynchburg City School Board settled on a total budget request "placeholder," according to Superintendent Crystal Edwards, of just under $48 million.

That placeholder request included "$700,000 extra in health insurance, because we weren't sure which way this board would go," Edwards said during this week's board meeting.

But this week, after taking a deeper look at the division's health insurance costs, the school board voted 7-0 not to include the additional $700,000 in benefits, instead adjusting the price of insurance premiums for its current employees as well as its retirees.

The city school board has nine members; two, Atul Gupta and Gloria Preston, were absent from Tuesday's meeting.

Because the division's insurance premiums have risen in recent years, Edwards said the LCS has "moved away from the historical cost-sharing model," which is based on percentages, so the board wouldn't pass along any extra costs to its employees.

Instead, the division sets the dollar amount for each package, and lists them on its website.

This school year, according to a presentation by Edwards, LCS projects to be about $533,000 in the positive on insurance claims, but with rising costs, projections show a roughly $634,000 shortfall for next school year, assuming the projections of premiums collected match the premiums collected in the previous fiscal year.

This shortfall would still exist despite a $525,000 employer addition by the school board in fiscal year 2022 and another $815,000 in employer additions in the next year.

"That leaves us where we are now, where the price for premiums is about 15% higher than what it was that we were paying, which is what's listed on our website," Edwards said.

The option taken by the school board Tuesday night will align the division's employer contributions with that of employees of the City of Lynchburg, and adjust its retiree and COBRA contributor premiums to 100%, which was the case historically until about two years ago, Edwards said.

The increase in retiree and COBRA contributions will account for roughly $100,000 alone for the division, Edwards added.

The $1.3 million supplemental funds approved by the school board to be added to the premiums collected will continue to be added under this scenario.

With this scenario, most insurance packages will stay relatively the same, with the employer contributions increasing between .6% and 1.7% for most packages.

The biggest change comes on the employee-family insurance plan, where the division will now pick up 68% of the cost, as opposed to only 56.2% under the division's historic model.

For example, a 10-month teacher making $45,967 under the current pay schedules would see their salary increase to $52,497 under the "15-50 Plan" for pay increases proposed by Edwards.

Edwards' 15-50 plan is a proposed salary increase for both classified employees and teachers, which was included in the division's budget request. The proposed plan would raise the minimum wage for classified employees to $15 per hour, while teacher salaries would be increased to a starting salary of $50,000 per year.

Assuming that employee is on the family insurance plan, Edwards said, this person would save a total of $930 per year with these new insurance premium rates.

The division will be taking on a larger share of the premiums, but the total cost of the plans will go up to account for that.

Because premium costs were rising, the dollar amount paid by employees was falling short of the amount that would have been paid at the historical percentage, LCS Chief Financial Officer Karen Capozzi explained.

School board member Dr. Bob Brennan, who supported this option, said it was the "most advantageous" option for employees "as far as the benefits they're going to get."

With the $700,000 health insurance supplement now no longer needed in the division's fiscal year 2024 budget request from the city, Edwards' "placeholder" request totals around $47.3 million.

That's about 16% more than the $40.8 million the school division received from the city last year.

The school board is scheduled to hold a budget public hearing at 5 p.m. March 21, inside the LCS Administration building at 915 Court Street in Lynchburg.

The body will then hold a joint meeting with Lynchburg City Council at 4 p.m. March 28, at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, 300 Lucado Place in Lynchburg.