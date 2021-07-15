Lynchburg seeks $50 million to complete decades-long project to address sewer overflows

Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka said the city will likely begin discussing these future infrastructure plans this fall.

According to the letter, for the past 30 years, Lynchburg has had among the highest annual sewer rates in Virginia, with more than 4,252 households, or 24%, with sewer bills exceeding 4% of their household income, with many of these households being minority areas in the city.

If the city does not receive the funding, Mitchell anticipates completion would take another 10 years.

“It’s been a very high priority for the city for many, many years, and we are very proud of the program we’ve made, but we’re anxious to get it complete," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said how much funding the localities receive is dependent on a special session of General Assembly, which will convene on Aug. 2, to determine how to use the billions of dollars of federal aid.

Wodicka said he hopes to see the funding become available, and said the city has been a leader in addressing its CSO issues, and that this is "another example of how we feel very strongly that this is an opportunity to make those investments where it’s necessary."