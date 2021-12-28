Lynchburg sets Christmas tree disposal schedule

Lynchburg residents can place undecorated Christmas trees on the curb for collection on their scheduled brush and bulk collection week, the city said Tuesday.

The following is a list of trash collection days, and the corresponding dates the city will pick up trees, according to a news release:

Monday: Jan. 3-7;

Tuesday: Jan. 10-14;

Wednesday: Jan. 17-21; and

Thursday: Jan. 24-28.

Trees should be out no later than 7 a.m. Monday of the scheduled collection week, the city said.

Alternately, residents may drop off trees at any of the following sites through Jan. 31:

City drop-off recycling centers, except the Village Court Shopping Center and Kroger on Timberlake Road;

Miller Park, at the left side of the parking lot entering from Park Avenue;

Riverside Park, at the back of tennis court parking lot; or

Peaks View Park, from Wiggington Road, the grassy area between the parking lot and restrooms.

For more information, call the city's Citizens First line at 856-CITY (2489).

— From staff reports