Lynchburg to resume utility disconnections in March

Currently, the department has allocated about $86,000 of its available funds after receiving more than 360 applications, a fraction of the more than 2,300 delinquent accounts that are eligible to receive this aid, and are more than 30 days overdue with bills of higher than $35.

“If we don’t resume cutoffs, our concern is that customers are going to continue to get further and further behind and it will be much more difficult to get out of the hole that they’re in,” Mitchell said.

He and councilors, including At-large Councilman Randy Nelson, expressed concerns that despite available aid, the bulk of residents falling behind on payments have not applied for aid.

While the $344,000 in aid can only be applied to water and sewer bill relief, the repayment plan can be used to payback water, sewer, stormwater and trash bills. Initially, the aid was only available through Jan. 22, but an extension allows the city to offer it on a first-come, first-serve basis until December 2021.

Chief Financial Officer Donna Witt said it is likely the funds will run out by February, and encouraged residents to apply as soon as possible. Customers must certify that their inability to pay has been affected by COVID-19 in order to receive the aid.