Lynchburg Vice Mayor Beau Wright reverses course, now seeking re-election to City Council

After announcing earlier this year he would not seek re-election to Lynchburg City Council, Lynchburg Vice Mayor Beau Wright has reversed course and announced he will be join the race for one of council's three at-large seats this November.

In February, when Wright made the first announcement, he said he wanted to "rip the band-aid off" of the decision.

"This is a big job," Wright said in an interview this week, "it's an at-large seat so you represent 80,000 people. After four years I thought 'maybe it's time to try something new.'"

But in the following weeks and months, upon reconsidering, Wright said he came to two conclusions that inspired him to seek re-election.

The first, he said, was he believes in the city's "positive trajectory" in recent years, and wants to help Lynchburg continue on that path.

"Look at downtown revitalization. When I was growing up here, you didn't go to downtown; you went through downtown," said Wright, a 2007 graduate of E.C. Glass High School. "There's a lot of positive energy about what the future holds for Lynchburg and I want to continue driving that progress forward in a lot of ways."

Wright came onto council following the 2018 elections, finishing third in a field of seven candidates for the three at-large seats on council. In 2020, Wright was elected by his peers on council to serve as the city's vice mayor in a two-year term.

City Council is made up of seven members, four of whom represent the city's four wards and three of whom are chosen at large. This year, all three at-large seats will be on the ballot, with the three highest vote-getters earning the three seats on council.

Wright joins incumbent At-large Councilwoman Treney Tweedy on the ballot, along with newcomers Patrick Earl, Marty Misjuns, Stephanie Reed, Larry Taylor and Walter Virgil.

Through a four-year term, much of which has been marred by a global pandemic, Wright still cited several key accomplishments that he and his colleagues pushed to the finish line.

"What we've been able to accomplish as a community over the last four years is pretty amazing," he said, "especially in light of COVID."

The vice mayor pointed to the regional COVID-19 vaccination center that was opened in the city, which administered the vaccine to more than 30,000 people, which Wright said saved many lives in the peak of the pandemic.

He mentioned major infrastructure projects brought to the forefront since 2018, such as the new Lakeside Drive bridge and roundabout as well as the new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters, which is estimated to be completed in September 2024.

"Look at College Lake Dam. It took a near dam failure for us to actually start making the moves we needed to make, even though we knew for sometime it needed to be replaced," he said.

The installation of the new Lakeside Drive bridge and roundabout was completed in June, which will allow the lake to be drained and the dam to be removed.

Wright said a new police headquarters was talked about "for decades."

"We went from talking about it to actually doing it. We've actually put money on the table, actually building this 21st-century police department headquarters to better serve the community."

Wright also said despite not raising taxes once in the last four years, council been able to make investments in things such as salary increases for the Lynchburg Police Department; increased funding for the fire department; and maintaining its investment in Lynchburg City Schools.

The vice mayor said he believes accepting the real estate tax assessment increase two years ago wasn't a direct increase in taxes.

He also noted that through a one-time real estate tax rebate this year, combined with the ratio adopted on the personal property tax, council has found creative ways to return money to the citizens.

"I think the last four years have been remarkable, all things considered," Wright added.

Wright's second conclusion has to do more with the next four years. He believes national politics is beginning to "seep its way into local government," which he hopes to keep out in his next term if re-elected.

"In Lynchburg, we've largely been able to keep that kind of political division at bay ... but most of what people want to talk about nationally is culture wars stuff that isn't relevant to the running of a local government.

"I want to keep the focus here; I don't want to see city council go in a direction that means that we let national priorities decide what our priorities should be locally."

Additionally, Wright said some of his priorities for the next four years are continuing to work to make LCS better, particularly with a strong pre-K program. He's hoping to make more investments in the public defender's office, where he says the attorneys are "grossly underpaid."

He also wants council to look at continuing to invest in neighborhoods, such as the recent Tyreeanna and Pleasant Valley neighborhood plan, and the $11 million investment into Richland Hills for sewage projects.

"I want to see more investments like that. I want to foster more neighborhood pride and more sense that we are together. I love this city; I'm from here and I think we have a real opportunity to craft our story, not just for outside people, but for ourselves."

Now officially on the ballot seeking a second term on council, Wright believes he knows "the trick" for the next four years.

"Honoring our past," he said, "while accelerating our future."

