Lynchburg Water Resources foresees a need to ramp up spending in coming years

We are falling behind.

This is the message from director of Lynchburg Water Resources Tim Mitchell as the city struggles to keep pace with ever-aging infrastructure and future needs associated with growth, development and community sustainability.

Tuesday night offered a first look at water, sewer and stormwater capital needs, and the fiscal impacts associated with the water resources department's 20-year capital improvement plan.

“Right now, we are not meeting the water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure needs," Mitchell said in his presentation to city council. "We’re falling further behind each year, and we need to really look at our expenditures on those assets to make sure we’re being sustainable in the long run.”

Until now, the department typically puts together a five-year projection, but Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka said he sat down with Mitchell two years ago to begin developing a multi-decade utility master plan, a long-term look at the department's investments and finances, ensuring the health and safety of the community and its water supply.

He warned some of the numbers would look "daunting" but said to remember the department is talking about a 20-year view.