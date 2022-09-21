 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynchburg Water Resources to host tours of recovery facility

On Friday, the Lynchburg Water Resource Recovery Facility will be open to the public for guided tours, giving attendees a behind-the-scenes look at the science of Lynchburg's wastewater system.

The tours will give visitors the chance to learn about the wastewater treatment process, visit the certified testing laboratory, view the new four-million-gallon holding tank, learn ways to keep water clean at home and meet the employees who are the stewards of the James River, according to a news release from the water resources department.

Tours will last about 90 minutes, beginning at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Closed-toe shoes are required for the tour and visitors ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, according to the release.

The water resources recovery facility is at 2301 Concord Turnpike in Lynchburg.

Pre-registration is encouraged through the City of Lynchburg's website, www.lynchburgva.gov, but is not required.

For more information, contact water resources at (434) 455-4250.

Lynchburg

— Bryson Gordon

