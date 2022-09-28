Lynchburg weighs options for $66.6M fund balance

Lynchburg City Council is wrestling with its options as it closes out fiscal year 2022 with an estimated $66.6 million in its unassigned general fund balance.

The city's finance committee is made up of four members of council. Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson, who has called the amount a "huge surplus," is the chair. Vice Mayor Beau Wright and At-large Councilman Randy Nelson also serve on the committee. Mayor MaryJane Dolan serves as an ex-officio member of the committee due to her position as mayor.

Council anticipated closing fiscal year 2022 with an unassigned general fund balance of $23.1 million. However, estimates for the close of the fiscal year show the city will have about $66.6 million left over, which means it's had about $43.5 million in excess revenue.

The city traditionally carries unassigned general fund balances from year to year, adopting them prior to the beginning of each fiscal year. This number can change based on a number of factors prior to the end of the fiscal year, which is why the city has come in above projections for fiscal year 2022.

According a memo from City Manager Wynter Benda, actual city revenues are projected to be about $16.5 million more than expected, while expenditures are projected about $6.4 million below what was adopted in the fiscal year 2022 budget.

In his memo, Benda says the additional revenues are "a result of conservative budgeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, a robust economy, and unprecedented inflation." Additionally, he said expenditures are lower due to unfilled positions across the city, accounting for $4.2 million in personnel savings.

Aside from conservative budgeting, Helgeson believes another reason for the large remaining balance is council's vote last year not to equalize the real estate tax rate, despite his and another councilor's efforts.

In March 2021, council voted down, 5-2, a measure that would have equalized the city's real estate tax rate, lowering it from $1.11 per $100 of assessed value to $1.03 per $100 of assessed value. Equalization means a lower rate would have kept real estate tax revenue flat because it would have been offset by higher property values.

The meeting consisted of a long public hearing and ended with Helgeson and Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi as the only two in support of equalization.

This vote, Helgeson said, resulted in an extra $5 million in revenue for fiscal year 2022. Now, Helgeson said his fellow councilors should "do the right thing" and give taxpayers a rebate after the city "overtaxed our taxpayers."

"Giving this back would be an easy thing for council to do, who voted for the tax increase, to be able to rectify a wrong that was done," Helgeson said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

In addition to issuing rebates, Helgeson also believes the city should take a look at lowering the real estate tax rate long term, bringing it down from the current $1.11 per $100 of assessed value.

Other councilors said they want to wait to get more details and have more discussion before handing out rebates.

"Certainly we should have those conversations," Wright said, "but we also need to keep in mind what the city's long-term financial needs are going to be in order to provide services that people need and expect from the city."

Wright said a lot of the push to cut the real estate tax rate by his colleagues on council comes from them wanting "this easy win of saying 'let's cut taxes' for political purposes, but what they're not willing to do is make the hard calls about what they're willing to cut in return.

"Until they're willing to come to the table with that kind of assessment of the trade-offs, to me I think the decision to leave the tax rate as is made sense."

Nelson said he anticipated there would be such an excess in revenue during this spring's budget discussion, which is when he pushed for a $1.2 million real estate tax rebate that eventually was approved by council.

He added he only voted in opposition to equalizing the tax rate in March 2021 because he wasn't interested in bringing it down eight cents, but he would have supported a smaller change.

In looking at rebates, Nelson said he would want to give at least $3.8 million back to taxpayers, bringing the total, including this spring's $1.2 million rebate, to $5 million.

Beyond that, Nelson also said he wants council to take a hard look at the city's 6.5% meals tax revenue and consider lowering that instead, calling it a "regressive tax."

"It would be equitable to maintain some reduction in the meals tax," Nelson said in an interview Wednesday. "It's not just paid by people who have an option to dine; there are a lot of people who are forced to have to eat between jobs ... and they have to eat out."

Nelson said city staff estimates anywhere from 17% to 35% of the city's meal tax revenue comes from fast food.

He added it "is possible to adjust the [real estate] tax rate, but I wouldn't want to play with that too much because that's a long-term factor."

Wright and Nelson also expressed interest in using excess revenue to either pay down current debt on the city's capital projects or to accelerate road projects to help the city avoid high interest rates.

"The city carries a pretty high debt load for all of our big capital projects. We might want to consider that," Wright said.

Nelson said he would only entertain that option "if perhaps it could bring an essential project forward in our schedule. If it would accelerate the initiation of an essential project then maybe that would be a good idea because it would bring it to fruition a lot faster," pointing out the city already is locked in on interest rates for some of its ongoing projects.

Dolan said she would be willing to look at every option on the table — rebates, paying down debt, or lowering tax rates — but she believes paying down debt might be the best option.

"Truthfully, I really feel that some of this money needs to go towards paying down capital projects," Dolan said in an interview Wednesday. "That would be really great use of the money.

Dolan also said she could be interested in rebates if it didn't put the city in a difficult financial position.

Dolan said council "needs more information" on the entire topic, while recognizing there is "pressure to make a quick decision."

The members of the finance committee agreed the issue should move forward to the full council body for discussion in October.

Additionally, Dolan said, during council's fall retreat next week, councilors will be hear from an economist to give them a "clear picture on future economic outcomes."

"You can't make the decisions in a vacuum," Dolan said. "We need to be smart about this."

Council is expected to discuss the issue during its work session 4 p.m. Oct. 11 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 900 Church St.