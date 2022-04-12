Mayor, Vice Mayor to deliver State of the City address Monday

For the first time since 2019, the mayor and vice mayor of Lynchburg will step behind the podium in City Hall and deliver the State of the City speech to city officials and residents alike at 7 p.m. Monday, April 18.

The speech, usually delivered in front of a packed city council chamber, has been on pause since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. This year, it will take on a different look and be hosted virtually on the city's Facebook page, as well as on LTV, the city's public access television channel.

Mayor MaryJane Dolan and Vice Mayor Beau Wright will give speeches that summarize the city's state over the past year, according to the city's website.

This will be Dolan's first State of the City address as mayor, although she has spoken during the ceremony in the past when she served as vice mayor.

This also will be Wright's first State of the City address as vice mayor, as he assumed the role in 2020.

The mayor and vice mayor also will recognize one organization and four individuals for their contributions to the community, followed by a short video honoring their accomplishments, a news release stated.

According to the release, Centra's Lynchburg General Hospital Emergency Department will receive the Mayor’s Caregiver Award for "their employees’ unending dedication and selfless service."

Pam Watson, public safety communications supervisor with the city's Emergency Services Department, will receive the Mayor's Award of Excellence in Public Safety. John Rose, a refuse associate in public works, will receive the Mayor's Award of Excellence in Public Works.

Two Lynchburg residents also will receive the Mayor's Neighborhood Partner Award, Nathaniel X. Marshall and Dr. Todd Olsen, the news release said, as Marshall and Olsen "partnered to reduce barriers and build collective bridges to foster and support Lynchburg area youth, especially at-risk children, through the transformative power of sport and play."

"We are excited," Dolan said in the release, "to not only provide updates on our great city, but to also honor these deserving people. The past two years have been challenging for many of us, and we could not have gotten through it all without each other."

— Bryson Gordon

