Millions in revenue to remain undistributed among local service authority

For the second year, none of the Region 2000 Service Authority's excess revenue — now totaling about $2.5 million — will be distributed to Campbell County and the city of Lynchburg, two of the authority's four member localities.
The move comes after the regional landfill authority's other two members, Appomattox and Nelson counties, voted to deny Campbell and Lynchburg the money, resulting in a stalemate vote. Each locality is represented by its city manager or county administrator.
Lynchburg is newly represented by Interim City Manager Reid Wodicka, who has assumed the position after former City Manager Bonnie Svrcek's retirement.
Commercial businesses pay $10 more per ton to use the regional landfill than its member users — the rate sits at $30.25 per ton for members, and $40.25 at the market rate. Excess revenue is the accumulation of the additional $10 paid by commercial businesses per ton for landfill use.
Despite its annual distribution for the 10 years prior, a vote in September 2019 denied Lynchburg and Campbell County its annual payments of “excess revenue” for fiscal year 2019 — then amounting to about $1.4 million — designed to compensate Lynchburg and Campbell for their landfill “airspace.”
On Wednesday, a 2-2 vote, with Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter and Appomattox County Administrator Susan Adams opposing, denied the distribution of $1.1 million in excess revenue for fiscal year 2020.
The authority's member use agreement says that these funds may be distributed by the authority based on contributed airspace, which works out to 30.6% for Lynchburg and 69.4% for Campbell, according to authority staff, or about $350,000 and about $800,000, respectively.
No further discussion accompanied the vote, although excess revenue was discussed at greater length at the authority's June meeting, and many meetings previously. Then, it was mentioned that the authority would make time in the future to further talk about excess revenue and possible solutions.
During Wednesday's public comment, Campbell County resident Chris Amos challenged board members to explain the lack of distribution.
“Essentially, we have $2.5 million just sitting there not being utilized, especially at a time when a lot of localities could utilize that money in the era of COVID, and everything that is going on," Amos said.
Also at its Wednesday meeting, Authority Director Clarke Gibson updated the members on a gas-to-energy proposal at the Livestock Road Landfill. Staff recommended they pursue a proposal from Richmond-based company INGENCO, which designs, constructs and operates landfill gas-to-energy projects.
Gibson said the authority could generate up to $200,000 in additional revenue through the partnership. He said staff will draft a contract to bring to the board, likely in December.
He noted that in order to move forward with a potential project, it would require the authority to obtain a special use permit from the Campbell County Board of Supervisors.
The authority will next meet on Dec. 2.
