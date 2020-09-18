Millions in revenue to remain undistributed among local service authority

The authority's member use agreement says that these funds may be distributed by the authority based on contributed airspace, which works out to 30.6% for Lynchburg and 69.4% for Campbell, according to authority staff, or about $350,000 and about $800,000, respectively.

No further discussion accompanied the vote, although excess revenue was discussed at greater length at the authority's June meeting, and many meetings previously. Then, it was mentioned that the authority would make time in the future to further talk about excess revenue and possible solutions.

During Wednesday's public comment, Campbell County resident Chris Amos challenged board members to explain the lack of distribution.

“Essentially, we have $2.5 million just sitting there not being utilized, especially at a time when a lot of localities could utilize that money in the era of COVID, and everything that is going on," Amos said.

Also at its Wednesday meeting, Authority Director Clarke Gibson updated the members on a gas-to-energy proposal at the Livestock Road Landfill. Staff recommended they pursue a proposal from Richmond-based company INGENCO, which designs, constructs and operates landfill gas-to-energy projects.