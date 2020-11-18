More apartments planned for the Jefferson House in Lynchburg

Plans are in place for more apartments at the Jefferson House in a new building next to the current development at 1818 Langhorne Square.

Joseph Eddy with Jefferson House, LLC has submitted a request to the city of Lynchburg for a conditional use permit that would allow 65 affordable apartments for residents 55 and older who make less than 60% of the median income.

The proposed second building would be five stories high and about 10,000 square feet. The current 12,000-square-foot Jefferson House is located on a little more than two acres and is six stories high with 101 units.

According to planning documents, the proposed project, “Jefferson House Phase II,” would subdivide the site so that the existing building sits on a legal lot and maintain the existing amount of 42 parking spaces. The remaining lot of 65,000 square feet would allow for the 65 new units and 26 parking spaces.

The Lynchburg Planning Commission will hear the request at its Dec. 9 meeting at 4 p.m.

