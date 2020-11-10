More provisional ballots submitted from Lynchburg area this election

Area registrars saw a significant uptick in the number of provisional ballots submitted for the 2020 election compared to numbers from previous presidential elections.
Between Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson, a total of 123 provisional ballots were counted in the 2016 general election and 128 provisional ballots in the 2012 election.
By comparison, 575 provisional ballots have been added to vote totals this year. As of Tuesday, provisional ballot totals for Campbell County didn't appear on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Voters must file the provisional ballots when their status within a locality is in question. After the election, officials review the voters' information to decide whether those votes should count.
Registrar numbers indicate overall turnout increased this past election, with roughly half of local votes categorized as absentee — submitted early either in person or by mail.
One common issue precinct chiefs mentioned this year was voters who’d requested mail-in absentee ballots coming in to vote in person and not bringing that mail-in ballot, which is required to be surrendered when they change their mind on how to vote.
Local election officials had to spend more time considering provisional ballots this year before conducting a canvass of votes, where they certify polling numbers. Lynchburg election officials considered provisional ballots for more than two days before certifying votes there on Friday.
Also on Friday, the Lynchburg Electoral Board released a memo on an initial error in ballot input, which led to incorrect vote totals displayed on the Virginia Department of Elections website for about 30 minutes past midnight on election night.
“The total votes cast for Biden/Harris and Trump/Pence were mistakenly entered as the Central Absentee Total for each ticket, so the precinct votes were reported twice,” the memo states.
Election officials noticed the error in the database and corrected it, but webpages on the Department of Elections site “were updating very slowly” that night.
