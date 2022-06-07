Multi-agency partnership provides proper flag retirement

People with used, worn flags can now properly retire them in Campbell County.

The National Association of Counties and the Virginia Association of Counties, along with Campbell County and Boy Scout Troop 48, have established a drop-off box for old flags at Campbell County's Citizen Services Building, 85 Carden Lane, Rustburg.

Campbell County spokesperson Sherry Harding said in a news release the county was pleased to help set up the box.

The centralized location offers a place for residents in the area to retire their worn-out or torn flags the correct way, with flags placed in the box being disposed of in accordance with section K of the U.S. Flag Code.

“The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning," the code states.

Calvin Massie Jr., commissioner of the revenue, will work with Boy Scout Troop 48 to oversee the contents of the box and ensure the flags are taken care of.

Harding said this effort is a great representation of Campbell County.

"Helping residents properly dispose of worn U.S. flags is not only consistent with our commitment to public service and our community, but also aligns with our core values, which includes collaboration, respect and stewardship," Harding said in the release.

