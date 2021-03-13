Nearly $50 million in federal aid flowed to Lynchburg-area governments last year

More than $1.1 million was sent to the Town of Bedford, according to county records. Another $1 million was used to fund a grant program for local businesses, and an additional $1 million was allocated for assistant programs aimed at nonprofit organizations and county residents.

The county still has about $3.5 million in federal relief to allocate. Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said county supervisors have signaled their desire to use much of the remaining money to pay for additional broadband projects.

Like Bedford, Campbell County also sent some of its $9.6 million in federal aid to towns within its borders. The Town of Altavista and the Town of Brookneal received a combined $785,913 in relief.

The majority of the county’s aid, more than $5.5 million, was used to pay the salaries and wages of public health and safety officials who work for the locality, according to county records. More than $1.1 million was spent on improving telework capabilities for public employees and about $750,000 was used to support local businesses, homeowners, renters and other residents impacted by the global health threat.