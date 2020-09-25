New Amherst solar energy ordinance in the works, set for Oct. 6 public hearing

AMHERST — Amherst County is a step closer to regulating solar energy facilities and projects, both small and utility scale, in its zoning ordinance.
After holding a public hearing, the Amherst County Planning Commission on Sept. 17 recommended approval of a new solar ordinance. Since the summer, the county has received requests from a solar company and a local landowner regarding potential siting of a solar energy facility in the county, according to Jeremy Bryant, director of community development.
SolAmerica Energy recently obtained an opportunity to interconnect with Appalachian Power Company’s electrical grid and requested the county allow it to proceed with opening up solar generation facilities in Amherst, Bryant said. At the request of Amherst County supervisors Claudia Tucker and Jimmy Ayers, county staff is moving ahead with the request quickly, according to Bryant.
The ordinance will head to the board of supervisors for review and a public hearing during its Oct. 6 meeting at 3 p.m.
“Solar generation facilities have been proposed all over the state for years, but they have not been permitted in Amherst County,” Bryant said. “However, over the last few years, the General Assembly made several changes to state law that makes them more useful and beneficial.”
In 2018, the General Assembly required small solar facilities designed solely to meet the electrical and thermal needs of a property to be a by-right use in most zoning districts, Bryant said. Local ordinances that do not permit such facilities are preempted by the state, he said.
“Since we are required to have these as by-right uses, staff recommends making them by-right uses,” Bryant told commissioners.
State code and State Corporation Commission regulations provide that agricultural producers may build solar generation facilities not exceeding 1.5 megawatts and use net energy metering to sell production back into the grid when there is excess generation, according to Bryant.
“This can be a benefit to farmers in cost avoidance and a revenue stream,” Bryant said. “However, these facilities are typically larger than the small solar facilities that must be by right.”
Bryant proposes making agricultural solar facilities a by-right use only in the agricultural-zoned district and a special exception in residential-zoned districts, which requires a review process with public hearings.
Utility-scale solar facilities are set solely as special exception uses in certain districts and the planning commission and board of supervisors have authority to craft their conditions in order to limit the impact of a facility on any opposed neighbors, according to Bryant.
Bryant strongly recommended a provision that allows the county to require a decommissioning surety to add a level of protection in a situation where a facility becomes owned by a company at the end of its service life that is unable to decommission it properly.
Ryan Peters, an environmental engineer with SolAmerica who said the company looks forward to doing business in Amherst County, was the only speaker during a Sept. 15 public hearing the commission held. He described solar energy as a quickly growing market in Virginia.
“It’s a fair ordinance. It’s a good ordinance,” Peters said of the county’s proposed regulations. “It’s on the stricter side of things, which is good if you’re a county that wants to really know what’s going into the community and make people want to become part of the community.”
Commissioner Derin Foor asked what the useful life of solar panels is. Peters said they generally have a warranty of 25 years but can last to five to 10 years beyond that.
Foor expressed concern with technology changing and large volumes of panels having to be disposed of and the environmental aspects of that situation.
“It seems like we really need protection for the county on that,” Foor said.
