New Amherst solar energy ordinance in the works, set for Oct. 6 public hearing

AMHERST — Amherst County is a step closer to regulating solar energy facilities and projects, both small and utility scale, in its zoning ordinance.

After holding a public hearing, the Amherst County Planning Commission on Sept. 17 recommended approval of a new solar ordinance. Since the summer, the county has received requests from a solar company and a local landowner regarding potential siting of a solar energy facility in the county, according to Jeremy Bryant, director of community development.

SolAmerica Energy recently obtained an opportunity to interconnect with Appalachian Power Company’s electrical grid and requested the county allow it to proceed with opening up solar generation facilities in Amherst, Bryant said. At the request of Amherst County supervisors Claudia Tucker and Jimmy Ayers, county staff is moving ahead with the request quickly, according to Bryant.

The ordinance will head to the board of supervisors for review and a public hearing during its Oct. 6 meeting at 3 p.m.

“Solar generation facilities have been proposed all over the state for years, but they have not been permitted in Amherst County,” Bryant said. “However, over the last few years, the General Assembly made several changes to state law that makes them more useful and beneficial.”