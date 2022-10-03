New Bedford County deputy administrator appointed

After several months of searching, Bedford County has found its new deputy county administrator.

Justin Stauder will join the county administration team beginning Nov. 1, the county said in a news release Monday, returning to the area in which he grew up.

With a master’s degree in public administration from Villanova University and a bachelor’s in geographic science from James Madison University, Stauder brings previous county administration experience from his position as assistant county administrator in New Kent County, according to the news release.

Prior to the assistant county administrator job, Stauder served as New Kent County’s environmental programs manager. Prince George County and the City of Lynchburg are among the locations where Stauder has worked in environmental compliance roles, the news release from Bedford County said.

Stauder has continued professional development and education pursuits through participation in the International City/County Management Association’s Emerging Leaders Development Program, and through the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute, according to the release.

Stauder is also a graduate of Jefferson Forest High School.

In the news release, Bedford County administrator Robert Hiss called Stauder a “welcome addition” to the local government team.

“I am excited Justin has decided to return to his home community to make it an even better place to live and work,” Hiss said in his statement. “I am honored to have him join our organization with such uniquely positioned talents and a history of accomplishing strategic initiatives.”

Stauder, in his own statement provided in the news release, said stepping into this new role is an honor and a privilege.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to return to the area and serve the Bedford County community. I look forward to joining a wonderful team of public service professionals and engaging with the Board of Supervisors to advance the County’s vision,” Stauder said in a statement.