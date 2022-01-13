 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Bedford town councilor sworn in, vice mayor appointed

Following former Bedford town councilor and vice mayor Steve Rush’s resignation, the town has a new representative in Robert Carson.

Carson was sworn in at Tuesday’s town council meeting.

Council voted unanimously to appoint C.G. Stanley as vice mayor to fill the vacancy left by Rush.

Tim Black remains the town mayor, elected last year.

