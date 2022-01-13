New Bedford town councilor sworn in, vice mayor appointed

Following former Bedford town councilor and vice mayor Steve Rush’s resignation, the town has a new representative in Robert Carson.
Carson was sworn in at Tuesday’s town council meeting.
Council voted unanimously to appoint C.G. Stanley as vice mayor to fill the vacancy left by Rush.
Tim Black remains the town mayor, elected last year.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Shannon Kelly
(434) 385-5489
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today