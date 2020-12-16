New business coming to Campbell commerce park; recent retirees to get hazard bonuses

Hazard bonuses for recent retirees OK'ed

Also at its Tuesday night meeting, Campbell supervisors approved hazard bonuses for recently retired county employees — a move that follows a decision earlier in December to authorize bonuses for all current county employees.

Concord District Supervisor brought up the issue during supervisor comments at the end of the board's work session. He said when the board decided to apply bonuses to employees who have worked throughout the pandemic, he had not initially considered those who have retired in recent months and have also served the community at the onset of COVID-19.

He proposed "honoring retirees" who left between March 1 and Dec. 1 with a prorated hazard pay bonus not to exceed $1,500.

According to Rogers, this action would affect 13 former employees. At the time of the vote, Rogers didn't know exactly how much the bonuses would cost, although with only 13 employees receiving bonuses not to exceed $1,500, it could not amount to more than $19,500.

Some supervisors expressed concerns that the decision would set a bad precedent for the board and it could be harmful to alter a decision made just weeks prior. Others worried about incurring additional costs to the county or being too liberal with county funds.