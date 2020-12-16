New business coming to Campbell commerce park; recent retirees to get hazard bonuses

Campbell supervisors on Tuesday authorized a $394,000 sale of almost 16 acres of land in its Seneca Commerce Park, welcoming Pinnacle Trailer Sales — the first private business to move into the park in years.
Pinnacle has locations in North Carolina and South Carolina and sells, services and repairs stock parts for over-the-road trailers. It plans to set up its operations for the central Virginia region at Seneca Commerce Park, located off U.S. 29 near Yellow Branch.
Pinnacle will join two other businesses that currently operate in the park, the most recent being the Campbell County Industrial Development Authority’s development of a shell building that is currently occupied by Simplimatic Automation.
“This truly is an exciting opportunity and announcement on behalf of the county," said County Administrator Frank Rogers. "This is our first action in Seneca from a private client since I started here six years ago. I’m really excited and really glad that they have chosen to come to Campbell County.”
Pinnacle intends to construct a 20,000-square-foot building for the purpose of trailer sales and manufacturing. It will create an estimated 12 to 15 jobs in the county.
The vote to authorize the sale of the three county parcels passed 6-0, with Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts, who acknowledged a conflict of interest, abstaining.
Hazard bonuses for recent retirees OK'ed
Also at its Tuesday night meeting, Campbell supervisors approved hazard bonuses for recently retired county employees — a move that follows a decision earlier in December to authorize bonuses for all current county employees.
Concord District Supervisor brought up the issue during supervisor comments at the end of the board's work session. He said when the board decided to apply bonuses to employees who have worked throughout the pandemic, he had not initially considered those who have retired in recent months and have also served the community at the onset of COVID-19.
He proposed "honoring retirees" who left between March 1 and Dec. 1 with a prorated hazard pay bonus not to exceed $1,500.
According to Rogers, this action would affect 13 former employees. At the time of the vote, Rogers didn't know exactly how much the bonuses would cost, although with only 13 employees receiving bonuses not to exceed $1,500, it could not amount to more than $19,500.
Some supervisors expressed concerns that the decision would set a bad precedent for the board and it could be harmful to alter a decision made just weeks prior. Others worried about incurring additional costs to the county or being too liberal with county funds.
Ultimately, the vote passed unanimously, with the argument that these employees served at the same time as everyone else, many for months during an unprecedented pandemic.
Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie said it was great way to show appreciation to these county employees for their service.
"If we have people who served our county and our departments during this pandemic, I would believe it's reasonable," Hardie said. "I think it's an opportunity to thank the people who have been dedicated to our county for years and years."
