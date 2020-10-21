New cigarette tax approved in Amherst County

Belcher added he’s noticed in other stores that when the cost of cigarettes goes up, sales decrease.

The city of Lynchburg taxes cigarettes at 35 cents per pack while the town of Appomattox taxes at 27 cents, the town of Bedford at 30 cents and the town of Altavista at 25 cents, according to the local governments’ websites. The town of Amherst does not have a cigarette tax.

Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers said he has spoken with administrators in two neighboring counties who plan to propose cigarette taxes. “We’re just the first out of the chute,” Rodgers said.

Pugh said while the tax can provide needed revenue for the county, he is concerned with the effects on residents with low incomes and businesses struggling with low profit margins.

“This is a tough one,” Pugh said. “We don’t know how much it will bring in and I have a feeling our cigarette sales will go down dramatically…”

He said the county not having a cigarette tax is attractive to those who come to Amherst County from Lynchburg to buy them and spend money in the county.