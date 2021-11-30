New, colorful crosswalk slated for 12th and Monroe in Lynchburg

The pedestrian walkway at the intersection of 12th and Monroe Streets will see a facelift in the coming months after the City of Lynchburg received a grant to improve walkability near Dunbar Middle School for Innovation.
The roughly $12,000 grant, awarded by the Virginia Walkability Action Institute (VWAI), an organization run by the Virginia Department of Health, will allow the city to renovate the intersection to increase pedestrian space and create a colorful crosswalk inspired by a line from the poem "Dreams" by Paul Laurence Dunbar, the namesake of the nearby school. The exact line from the poem has not yet been chosen.
As currently constructed, Monroe Street is 30 feet wide. However, the pedestrian crossing when turning right off 12th onto Monroe is 100 feet wide.
"There was no apparent reason for the way it widens and we could reclaim a large amount of pedestrian space and slow down vehicles," said Anne Nygaard, who works for the Office of Community Development in Lynchburg.
Narrowing the intersection will create a tighter turn onto 12th street, right alongside Dunbar Middle.
According to Nygaard, the city used approximately half the grant funding to purchase temporary curbing and bollards that are out in the intersection now. These were purchased to temporarily test how narrowing the intersection would fare. Bollards are the yellow posts that keep cars from driving on the sidewalk.
The remaining money will pay for trees around the new sidewalk.
She also said the resources purchased to test the narrowing of the intersection will be available to be used on other intersections that could undergo similar projects.
While the city looked at other intersections to improve walkability, according to Nygaard, the 12th and Monroe project was specifically chosen due to its proximity to Dunbar Middle.
She said many students walk to Dunbar using this intersection, and "narrowing the crossing would improve student safety."
Nygaard also said the VWAI "generally taught the group how to improve walkability of our communities and to take a look at it through a health and equity lens.
"The thought being that minority and low-income communities are often overlooked for walkability projects yet benefit the most from the increased access and physical activity a walkable environment provides," she said.
A memo sent to the city's technical review committee states that about 2,500 square feet of the intersection will be disturbed as a result of the sidewalk installation during the improvement project.
The Office of Community Development is hoping the colorful crosswalk project will be installed during the spring, following the sidewalk construction.