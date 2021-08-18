New Lynchburg city manager reflects on first weeks

New leadership can often mean new direction for a city, but one that is guided by a core of experienced, longtime staff and departmental leaders.

While that localized experience is valuable, said Wodicka, it's also integral to have what Benda can offer — a "fresh set of eyes that can take a look and see other opportunities for us to do things better and differently than what we were ... to make us a more effective and efficient organization."

Though Benda said it was too early to begin setting specific goals or instituting any significant changes, he has city council's most recent budget to act a "roadmap" for the year ahead, with core city initiatives and projects outlined in its pages.

He already has begun developing a relationship with council and is working to meet with each of its seven members one on one. Soon he hopes to ride around the city's wards with each representative, and learn about the councilors' priorities and the direction they hope to take the city in the coming years.

Dolan is thrilled with the trajectory of Benda's first three weeks.

"Wynter has gone above and beyond to make sure that he is meeting all of the right people, the stakeholders, the leaders, the staff," Dolan said.