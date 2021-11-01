New Nelson parks and rec director focuses on fun, accessible programming amid pandemic

“Looking forward, if a [recreational] community center were to come about, it would be a huge help to us and the school system to have those courts and the fields available for our uses,” West said.

While no final decisions have been made and the Nelson County Board of Supervisors only is studying a site in Lovingston at this point, West said he feels the county seat is a suitable spot for such a complex.

"The way the county is laid out, with Lovingston as the central hub, it's convenient for the county residents,” West said.

In adjusting to the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, West said the department seeks to take advantage of its outdoor recreational sites and get creative in responding to the needs of its residents. He said he is focused on programming that is fun and accessible for the community and complimented his predecessors, former directors Emily Harper and Claire Richardson, for their many successes.

“I just want to continue on those and build the department into a place people love to visit,” West said.

He also addressed the heavy reliance of Nelson, a county of just fewer than 15,000 residents, on the tourism industry.