New Nelson parks and rec director focuses on fun, accessible programming amid pandemic

In the first organized field trip at the Blue Ridge Tunnel since the Afton attraction opened in late 2020, Nelson County Parks and Recreation Director Jerry West was on site interacting with students.
The following night, West also was at the tunnel site greeting visitors who came in for self-guided tours for Halloween weekend, a partnership with Blue Mountain Brewery to showcase the tunnel after dark.
Being out and about with the public on a regular basis is one of the aspects West, who assumed the parks and recreation post Sept. 1, enjoys about the job.
“What I really love about it is the community involvement, being that resource for the entire community to offer resources to people of all ages,” said West.
For the previous 10 years, West worked for Rockingham County’s parks and recreation department, starting out in athletics and serving as a recreation program supervisor prior to coming to Nelson. A graduate of Bridgewater College, he said he began working with an after-school program in Rockingham that led to his entry into the parks and recreation field.
He enjoys connecting with youth through programs that get them out of their houses and active, events with smaller children and also interacting with adults through athletics and recreational opportunities.
"In Nelson County, we have 10 miles of trails that are heavily, heavily used of people of all ages,” West said. "Just to see those recreational amenities in Nelson, that drew me here."
The Afton tunnel’s trails are among those the parks and recreation manages, he said.
West, who was raised in Salem, said he thought the Nelson post would be a perfect fit and he’s enjoyed getting to know the community.
“I love it,” West said. “It’s a very tightknit community. That has a lot of advantages to it.”
West has joined the county at a time when county officials are studying property in Lovingston near Nelson County High School as a possible site for a new recreational center and aquatic center.
“I think it would be a great asset to the county,” West said. “Anywhere you can put in a center that has amenities, it's an added bonus for the entire county.”
Such a project would help with the overall health and fitness of the rural county as well as enhance property values, he said.
He said the center also would open up more opportunities for the department of two employees, including himself, in giving the county a site it can use directly as the owner.
His department currently has offices in the Nelson Center in Lovingston and would relocate to a newly built recreational center if that project moves forward.
“Looking forward, if a [recreational] community center were to come about, it would be a huge help to us and the school system to have those courts and the fields available for our uses,” West said.
While no final decisions have been made and the Nelson County Board of Supervisors only is studying a site in Lovingston at this point, West said he feels the county seat is a suitable spot for such a complex.
"The way the county is laid out, with Lovingston as the central hub, it's convenient for the county residents,” West said.
In adjusting to the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, West said the department seeks to take advantage of its outdoor recreational sites and get creative in responding to the needs of its residents. He said he is focused on programming that is fun and accessible for the community and complimented his predecessors, former directors Emily Harper and Claire Richardson, for their many successes.
“I just want to continue on those and build the department into a place people love to visit,” West said.
He also addressed the heavy reliance of Nelson, a county of just fewer than 15,000 residents, on the tourism industry.
“It's not just the local residents who are using the local amenities,” West said. “We're trying to make this a hub for people to come from out of town, see what we have to offer and spend their money in Nelson County.”
County Administrator Steve Carter said he is confident the county will benefit significantly with West as its parks and recreation director.
"In just his first two months of employment, Jerry has been exceptional," Carter said. "The transition [from former director Richardson] has been seamless due to Jerry's demonstrated knowledge, experience and commitment. And Jerry's interpersonal skills are another example of how great a fit he is for Nelson County. We are more than very pleased with Jerry's decision to work for Nelson County."