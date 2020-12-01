New pedestrian bridge to expand walking trails in Altavista's English Park

The installation of a new pedestrian bridge in English Park in Altavista will mean greater trail access for Altavista residents and provide the link to a miles-long new route creating a trail loop overlooking the Staunton River.
The purchase and installation of the pedestrian bridge was greenlit by Altavista Council last week and will extend the park's trails by about a mile by connecting a proposed new trail to the park's existing Eagle Trail, forming a walking loop of approximately two miles.
Sharon Williams, the town's community development director, said walking trails are the top parks and recreation improvement requested by town residents.
"The goal is ultimately to continue to provide more trail areas where people can walk," Williams said. "Particularly during COVID, it’s important for people to be able to get outside and actually do something."
The funding for the bridge was included in the fiscal year 2021 capital improvement plan, and $50,000 was budgeted for the purchase and installation of the pedestrian bridge. Two additional crossings that will be installed by public works will cost about $6,000 total.
The project is expected to be completed in about four months, according to Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale.
Tim George, a town council member who also sits on the recreation committee, said this is a project that has been in the works for a while and will provide greater accessibility and "expose the beauty" of the Staunton River to park users.
"We’ve got close to 200 acres down there in English Park, and a large portion of that runs right along the river," George said. "The trail that we have now runs parallel with the river, but it doesn’t get you close. We've been wanting to do it for a long time."
The project consists of several stream crossings to access fields along the river that run parallel to the paved Eagle Trail. The path was designed to be a natural “mowed” trail, but there will be discussions of potentially installing a paved or stone surface on the proposed route in the future.
At its November meeting, council authorized staff to proceed with the bridge project's lowest bidder, which estimates $20,800 for the purchase of a six-foot-wide steel pedestrian bridge that will cross the about 30-foot ravine currently preventing trail users from easily crossing to the field.
With unanimous authorization given to staff, Coggsdale said the final approval will go on the December meeting's consent agenda.
George said this pedestrian bridge was just one more effort by council in its "aggressive plan" for the park. In coming weeks, George said, residents can expect to see a new overlook open on the Eagle Trail, and a long-awaited boat ramp is currently projected for completion in February.
