New pedestrian bridge to expand walking trails in Altavista's English Park

The installation of a new pedestrian bridge in English Park in Altavista will mean greater trail access for Altavista residents and provide the link to a miles-long new route creating a trail loop overlooking the Staunton River.

The purchase and installation of the pedestrian bridge was greenlit by Altavista Council last week and will extend the park's trails by about a mile by connecting a proposed new trail to the park's existing Eagle Trail, forming a walking loop of approximately two miles.

Sharon Williams, the town's community development director, said walking trails are the top parks and recreation improvement requested by town residents.

"The goal is ultimately to continue to provide more trail areas where people can walk," Williams said. "Particularly during COVID, it’s important for people to be able to get outside and actually do something."

The funding for the bridge was included in the fiscal year 2021 capital improvement plan, and $50,000 was budgeted for the purchase and installation of the pedestrian bridge. Two additional crossings that will be installed by public works will cost about $6,000 total.

The project is expected to be completed in about four months, according to Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale.