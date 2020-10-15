New solar ordinance approved in Amherst County

AMHERST — A new ordinance regulating solar energy facilities and projects is up and running in Amherst County.

The land use regulations, approved on a 4-0 vote during the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ Oct. 6 meeting, apply to small, agricultural and utility-scale solar facilities. Small facilities are those serving the electricity and thermal needs of a single property.

Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said solar generation facilities have been proposed across Virginia for years but have not been permitted in Amherst County’s zoning ordinance prior to the board’s vote. State lawmakers have made several changes to law that make such facilities more useful and beneficial, Bryant said.

“We are required to allow small solar facilities as a by-right use in virtually all districts,” Bryant said in a report to supervisors. “This ordinance … puts us in a better position by requiring them to comply with nationwide safety codes.”