Newly appointed Lynchburg City Manager resigns

On Friday evening Lynchburg’s newly appointed City Manager, Douglas Stanley resigned from the post he was slated to take Sept. 1
According to a news release from the city "he submitted his letter of resignation to Lynchburg City Council effective immediately, citing the recent release and circulation of several emails."
Until an Interim City Manager is appointed, Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka will carry out the duties of the City Manager, according to the release.
Lynchburg City Council was in the midst of investigating Stanley, prior to him taking the helm Sept. 1. Mayor MaryJane Dolan said Friday new information emerged pertaining to Stanley on Aug. 12, the day after his appointment.
"City Council continues to investigate and analyze what is fact and what is not fact and issues that impact the best interest of our citizens," Dolan wrote in an email on Friday. "Obviously, it was this newly disclosed information that prompted our investigation."
The admission comes two days after the city council held a closed meeting to discuss the appointment and performance of the new city manager, former Warren County Administrator Douglas Stanley.
Before entering into the closed session, Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson said council called a special meeting because Stanley's tenure was due to begin September 1, and council was not slated to meet again until Sept. 8. He said the meeting was regarding "publicly disseminated information."
After the meeting, Dolan said, due to the confidentiality of closed session meetings she was unable to disclose more information about the discussion.
In recent weeks two emails allegedly sent by Stanley during his tenure in Warren County have circulated on social media. Dolan and Helgeson would not confirm if the new information discussed Wednesday came from those emails.
On Friday Interim Warren County Attorney Jason Ham verified that one of the emails was brought to the attention of the Warren County Board of Supervisors in June 2020 . The IT Department with Warren County Public Schools conducted a search of the County servers, and no such email was found.
The second email, a 2014 email correspondence between Stanley and Jennifer McDonald — the former Economic Development Authority executive director of Warren County — was confirmed to be authentic. It was brought to the attention of the Warren County Board of Supervisors in April 2019, at which time Mr. Stanley issued a formal apology to the Board of Supervisors.
In his apology to supervisors, Stanley said he was referring to a "funny reference to a movie line" in the email. The email read: "don't piss down my neck and tell me it's raining! It still tastes like piss, and yes I have drank piss I am a rugby player. Which means I have drank blood, sent people to hospitals and punched people for wearing a pink tie, so don't [expletive] with me!"
Stanley said in the 2019 email apology that "The email included what was intended to be a funny reference to a movie line but also included very insensitive, vulgar language. I went entirely too far with what I intended to be a joke with someone I thought of as a friend. .... I have reached out to the person who I was referring to in my comments and offered my sincerest apologies."
After Lynchburg City Council appointed Stanley city manager on Aug 11, Dolan directly addressed the rumors on social media regarding the charges of misfeasance and nonfeasance against Stanley that were dropped by a judge in 2019.
In 2019, McDonald was charged with embezzlement, among other charges, in the ongoing scandal over $21 million in missing funds from the local EDA.
Stanley and other of the county's top officials were initially charged with misfeasance and nonfeasance. The prosecutor alleged that a lack of government oversight on his part allowed the embezzlement scheme to occur. A judge dismissed the charge against Stanley in Oct. 2019.
Dolan said council became aware of the allegations during the vetting process.
She said the charges were dismissed on the grounds that the EDA is a separate unit of local government and that Stanley's role of county administrator had no supervisory authority over the EDA executive director.
"Council considered the situation very carefully, and we are convinced that in addition to lacking legal responsibility for oversight, Mr. Stanley had no connection to any wrongdoing, even indirectly, and we are confident that he has satisfied all his management responsibilities with integrity," Dolan said.
City council will discuss the appointment of an Interim City Manager at its Sept. 8 meeting, according to the release issued Friday.
“This is an unfortunate situation for everyone involved,” said Mayor MaryJane Dolan. “I wish Doug and his family the very best in the future.”
