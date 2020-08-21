Newly appointed Lynchburg City Manager resigns

After the meeting, Dolan said, due to the confidentiality of closed session meetings she was unable to disclose more information about the discussion.

In recent weeks two emails allegedly sent by Stanley during his tenure in Warren County have circulated on social media. Dolan and Helgeson would not confirm if the new information discussed Wednesday came from those emails.

On Friday Interim Warren County Attorney Jason Ham verified that one of the emails was brought to the attention of the Warren County Board of Supervisors in June 2020 . The IT Department with Warren County Public Schools conducted a search of the County servers, and no such email was found.

The second email, a 2014 email correspondence between Stanley and Jennifer McDonald — the former Economic Development Authority executive director of Warren County — was confirmed to be authentic. It was brought to the attention of the Warren County Board of Supervisors in April 2019, at which time Mr. Stanley issued a formal apology to the Board of Supervisors.