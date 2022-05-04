Newman: 'Deeply saddened' by Roe draft leak, abortion is state issue

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, on Tuesday criticized the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade and said he believes abortion should be a state-level issue.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that an individual has taken it upon himself/herself to override the deliberations of our highest court, seemingly for purely political purposes. Even by the standards of Washington, D.C., this act is despicable," Newman said in a statement.

Politico reported Monday night the Supreme Court, which soon will rule on a Mississippi law that would halt most abortions after 15 weeks, had voted in conference to overturn Roe v. Wade. It's unclear who leaked the draft.

Newman, a self-described lifelong pro-life conservative Republican, said if the high court overturns the 1973 decision that declared a constitutional right to abortion, "the abortion issue is simply returned to the states to decide."

"As the founders intended — this is a state issue. And in 2023, it is my hope that we elect a Republican majority in the Senate of Virginia that will support the pro-life position."

While Republicans hold a majority in the Virginia House of Delegates, Democrats have a 21-19 edge in the Virginia Senate, although one state senator, Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, has said he's willing to side with Republicans on legislation restricting abortion.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin told reporters Tuesday he hopes the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, but he noted a decision is not final.

Youngkin said if Roe is overturned, he’d work with the legislature to determine how Virginia would handle abortion law.

State Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, tweeted Monday night: “When Glenn Youngkin comes to take away our abortion rights — he is going to run into a BRICK WALL.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report.